LEXINGTON — The flags at Lexington Local Schools are flying at half mast this week in honor of Robert “Bob” Whitney.

Whitney died on Monday afternoon at age 88. He had served on the Lexington Local Schools board of education for almost 60 years, making him the longest-tenured school board member in the state. He spent more than 40 years as the board’s president.

Former Supt. Mike Ziegelhofer, who retired in 2020, described Whitney as a friend and an exceptional mentor.

“I was truly blessed to have God bring him into my life,” Ziegelhofer said. “I learned a lot from him.”

“He was loyal, he was dedicated. He loved this community. He loved the school district. He would do anything to help anybody. He was a little gruff on the exterior, but he had a heart as big as the sky on the inside. He had a heart for doing what was right.”

Whitney graduated from Lexington High School in 1953. He was a lifelong Lexington resident, leaving only to attend college and law school at Ohio Northern University.

Whitney began practicing law in 1962. He co-founded the law firm Inscore, Rinehardt, Whitney & Enderle ten years later. His practice centered on criminal law.

As head of the school board, Whitney helped usher the district through a new facilities construction project and the tumultuous years of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ziegelhofer said Whitney was always open to community concerns — but didn’t tolerate chaos at a board meeting.

“He commanded respect,” he said. “Even if you came in upset about something, you were going to deal with him in a civil way.”

‘There will never be another Bob Whitney’

School board Vice President Keith Stoner said Whitney’s passion for Lexington extended past the schools and out into the community.

“Bob was especially fond of connecting with community members, former classmates and friends who loved Lexington as much as he did,” Stoner said.

“He had an encyclopedic memory of our community and our students. He loved watching our students grow and explore their gifts in academics, athletics and the arts.”

Supt. Jeremy Secrist described Whitney as a lover of all things Lexington.

“He served without agenda. He loved our staff, students and community and he took great pride and pleasure in supporting the Lexington Local Schools,” Secrist said.

“Bob was one of a kind, and there will never be another Bob Whitney.”

Ziegelhofer said Whitney’s priority was always the best interest of the students — or, as Whitney more often called them, the youngsters.

Throughout his tenure, Whitney had high expectations for Lexington’s staff and students. His standard was excellence — in academics, athletics and the fine arts. He and his wife Carole consistently support students in those efforts.

“He was at athletic events, the musical programs, the plays, the concerts, the art shows each spring,” Ziegelhofer said. “He and his wife attended everything.”

When the district opened its new middle and high school last year, fellow board members voted to christen the auditorium the Robert H. Whitney Performing Arts Center.

Even in death, Whitney is looking out for the school district. According to his obituary, his family has requested contributions in his memory be made to the Lexington High School Academic Boosters, Music Boosters, and/or Athletic Boosters in lieu of flowers. Checks can be mailed or delivered to 103 Clever Lane, Lexington, Ohio 44904.