LEXINGTON: It is no coincidence that the excellence of Lexington Local Schools coincides with the sixty year term of Robert H. “Bob” Whitney’s term on the school board. A prominent local attorney – notable for his professional career – Bob was the longest serving school board member in Ohio. His pursuit for excellence helped transform the school district into the finest in the region.

Bob passed away Monday afternoon, January 1, 2024 in his rural Lexington home. He was 88.

Born October 18, 1935 in Lexington to parents Mont C. and Phyllis M. (Long) Whitney, Bob was a lifelong Lexington resident. He was graduated from Lexington High School in 1953, where he was active in baseball, basketball and band. Drafted into the U.S. Army, he served two years and later worked in commercial construction while he attended Ashland College and played on the football team. Thereafter he attended Ohio Northern University in Ada, and was graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Social Studies. He remained at Ohio Northern to attend law school, and earned his Juris Doctorate degree in 1962.

He began practicing law in Mansfield and Lexington in 1962, but it was 1972 when he co-founded the law firm: Inscore, Rinehardt, Whitney & Enderle. Bob’s practice centered on criminal law. He tried hundreds of jury trials – including several death penalty cases – in Richland and surrounding Counties. His legal mind was always in motion – no matter the time of day or night.

Bob was concerned that every defendant was treated fairly under the law. When asked “how can you defend criminals?” Bob was convinced that everyone is not-guilty until they are found guilty by a court of law.

He was delighted when two of his children joined his law practice, and always sought to protect them professionally – as well as all of his employees.

Bob was a member of Phi Alpha Delta law fraternity; Richland County Bar Association, Ohio State Bar Association, and Ohio Association of Criminal Defense Attorneys.

Bob’s profession did not define him. He was committed to the community of Lexington. Serving as the president forty-plus years of the Lexington Local Schools Board of Education, he guided the district through two major building programs, and beyond the original “three Rs”, Bob added three more: Respect, Responsibility, and Results, and expanded the “three As” Academics, Athletics, and the Arts.

In 2021 Mr. Whitney received the prestigious Champion of Public Education Award from the Ohio School Boards Association (OSBA) Central Region in recognition of his support and advocacy of public education in Ohio. The Central Region Executive Committee selected Whitney as the recipient because he demonstrated career leadership, commitment, and contributions to public education that have made an impact on the OSBA Central Region and the state of Ohio.

Long before the OSBA recognized Bob as a champion of education, the Lexington community acknowledged him as a leader in academic, sports, and the arts. Named in his honor, the Robert H. Whitney Performing Arts Centers in the new Lexington High School is a nod to his unwavering support to the youth in the community – in all avenues of life.

Bob bled purple-and-gold. He was proud of Lexington Schools and proud of the accomplishments of the students the system produced. His dedication to improving education positively impacted countless students who have gone on to be difference makers in every field. And he delighted in getting to know students and follow their academic and professional careers after graduation.

He was also a member of Ohio School Boards Association, Troy Township Zoning Board of Appeals, Mansfield Leiderkranz, and was a licensed pilot.

Remembered as a role model, leader, and mentor, Bob was always willing to help others – a friend to everyone – he’d do anything to help someone.

In addition to his tireless contributions to the community, Bob loved his farm – spending time at home with his family.

He leaves a legacy of loyalty to his family and his community.

He is survived by his wife Carole Sue (Auer) Whitney whom he married July 28, 1956; their children R. Rolf (Josie) Whitney, Tam (Mike) Schuster, M. Loré Whitney, and Mike (Mary Beth) Whitney; grandchildren Tara Schuster (Dave) Barrett, Rob (Ali) Schuster, Morgen Whitney, Cody Whitney (Jim) Miller, Gabe (Leanne) Whitney, Carter Whitney, Hannah Whitney, and Clay Roush; great grandchildren Jakob Barrett, Whitney Barrett, Averi Barrett, Braden Mumaw, Lane Schuster, Ava Miller, Lyla Miller, Landon Miller, McKenna Whitney, Deacon Whitney, and Auburn Whitney; along with nieces and nephews including Susie and Janet who were so good to Bob in his final days.

Honoring Bob’s wish, The Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home is serving the Whitney Family with private funeral services. Burial will be in Oak Grove Memorial Park.

A Celebration of Bob’s Life – the Party Bob asked for – will be held at the G.O.A.T. barn on Maxwell Road – as soon as the weather warms.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bob’s memory may be made to the Lexington High School Academic Boosters, Music Boosters, and/or Athletic Boosters, 103 Clever Lane, Lexington, Ohio 44904.

