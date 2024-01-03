Nancy Lee Anderson Martin of Mansfield, died December 21, of leukemia, after a long life shaped, like few others, by faith, service, and Joy. She was 78.

Nancy was born March 5, 1945 in Grand Island, Nebraska, to Paul and Ruth (Brueggemeyer) Anderson. After migrations to Pueblo, Colorado, and South Euclid, Ohio, the ever-growing family settled in Wellington, Ohio, where Nancy attended high school. She took part in a host of clubs and activities, served as Senior Class Vice President and Head Cheerleader, and graduated as Salutatorian. From there she attended Valparaiso University in Valparaiso, Indiana, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree with a double major in English and Mathematics.

After graduating, Nancy began her teaching career. She taught middle school Math and English in the Bedford school system in Bedford Heights, Ohio. It was there she met Paul Martin, a business teacher at the high school. They married August 17, 1969, and would remain together 53 years, until Paul’s death on August 29, 2022.

Nancy took a hiatus from teaching beginning in 1973 to care for her sons, Jeff and Brad. That same year the family moved to Richland County, where she lived the rest of her life. She resumed teaching at Clear Fork High School in 1981, first as a substitute, later full-time, and retired in 2009. Her commitment to her students didn’t end with teaching. She served as cheerleading and Academic Challenge advisor at Clear Fork, and Head Swim Coach for Clear Fork, Lexington High School, and Malabar Middle School, winning multiple Coach the Year honors despite not knowing how to swim.

Even outside of the classroom Nancy’s life was defined, first and foremost, by service. She organized Red Cross blood drives (and joined the Five-Gallon Club as a donor); she taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School; she organized the newsletter for the Via de Cristo of Ohio; she volunteered as a poll worker every election day. She also served as President of the Mansfield Area League of Women Voters, and was a Trustee Emeritus of the Clear Fork Valley Foundation. She was an active and enthusiastic member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Ashland, and St. Paul Lutheran Church, Bellville.

After retirement, Nancy and Paul traveled the world, visiting 56 countries on five continents, but had a special place in their hearts for Spain, particularly Barcelona, home to the Tarnawski family. Carla, Guillermo, Julia and Lita were exchange students and surrogate grandchildren, and their parents, Isabel and Edward, were cherished friends throughout their lives.

The leukemia nearly won, sixteen months ago, when Nancy entered hospice for the first time. Paul died a few days after she came home, and though that month of grave illness was lost to Nancy’s memory, she survived, and she recovered. And, through her example, she kept teaching. Buttressed by an unshakeable faith in God, she taught of our duty to one another, she taught of the strength to be found in love, she taught of the satisfaction to be gained in service to others, and, always, she taught of the Joy to be found everywhere, if only we’d look for it.

Though her mind was strong and her spirit even stronger, her body was weakening, and when her illness progressed, she went back into hospice. This time, she knew she had to go. And so we say goodbye.

Nancy is survived by her sons, Jeffrey P. Martin of Mansfield and Bradley P. Martin of Columbus; brothers Ken Anderson (Nancy) of Cuyahoga Falls and Jim Anderson of Cape Canaveral, Florida; sister Betty Preston (Brad) of Mansfield; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Ruth, and husband, Paul.

Friends may call on Friday, January 12, 2024 from 2pm to 4pm and 6pm to 8pm at the Lexingotn Avenue Snyder Funeral Home, 2553 Lexington Ave., Mansfield. Her family welcomes all to a celebration of Nancy’s life on Saturday, January 13, at 2pm at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 48 Church St., Bellville.

In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial gifts to The Clear Fork Valley Foundation/ Martin Scholarship Fund; Trinity Lutheran Church, Ashland; or St. Paul Lutheran Church, Bellville, in accordance with Nancy’s final wishes.

