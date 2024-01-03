Norwalk finally found a way to top Lexington 47-38 at Lexington High on Jan. 3 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Lexington showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 15-13 advantage over Norwalk as the first quarter ended.

The Truckers’ offense moved in front for a 24-19 lead over the Minutemen at the intermission.

Norwalk jumped to a 36-25 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Minutemen rallied with a 13-11 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Truckers prevailed.

Last season, Norwalk and Lexington squared off on Jan. 21, 2023 at Norwalk High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Lexington faced off against Ashland and Norwalk took on Clay on Dec. 23 at Norwalk High School.

