MANSFIELD — What are Richland County commissioners looking forward to accomplishing in 2024?

That was a topic on Tuesday morning during the board’s first meeting of the new year, less than a week after ending 2023 with an $8.4 million budget carryover from 2023.

Here are their responses:

Commissioner Darrell Banks: “What I’d like to see is (the board) continue to be financially responsible, not only for this year, but to carry on in a manner that would allow the assets of the county and the citizens of the county to be rewarded with longevity in our financial planning and assets that we have to maintain them.”

Commissioners voted last week to put an additional $4.3 million into its capital funds, raising that account to about $12.7 million.

The board also added $1.9 million to the county’s “Rainy-Day Fund,” which will enter 2024 with a balance of $6.9 million.

They also added $500,000 to the general fund carryover, raising it to $8.9 million going into the new year.

Banks said one of the “biggest goals” he has been working on is the renovation of the former county jail space on “L2” that will allow the Clerk of Courts to move down into a new, expanded space.

It will also allow for the creation of a fourth courtroom in the space now being used by the clerk’s office.

That construction work on “L2” is underway and the clerk’s office is likely to move sometime in 2024.

“We’ve all been quite involved in planning some upgrades to this building to make it a better place to do business,” Banks said.

Commissioner Cliff Mears: Mears said he was looking forward to continuing work on the wage studies and compensation packages for county employees, an effort that began a few years ago with various departments.

“We need to take a good look at those numbers in regards to the current economic conditions and the environment we’re all in, which is, I think, by all accounts, unprecedented. That’s number one.

related reading Richland County commissioners OK wage scale for employees

“We’re going to have a lot of discussions on this and we want to do the right thing. But also in line with (Banks) is we’ve got some money set aside in capital and we’ve got a lot of things that I feel we’ve let go for a long time, particularly in the county building in terms of capital,” Mears said.

“It’s fortunate that we have been responsible enough to have the money set aside to do those kinds of things. I think part of it is going to greatly enhance the image of the county, particularly with signage. I think signage makes a big difference.

Richland County Commissioner Cliff Mears listens during Tuesday’s meeting.

“You’ll be able to easily recognize a county building within the county with the signage, consistent color schemes (and) fonts. It seems like a little thing, but to me it’s a big thing,” Mears said.

Commissioner Tony Vero: Vero said continued economic growth in the county was his top priority.

“If you look around the county, I think that falls in line with the new Mansfield mayor (Jodie Perry), who has an economic development background.

“If you look, we even have additional development on our busy corridor in Richland County, on Lexington-Springmill (Road.)

“There’s talk of proposed development Possum Run (Road) out there near Walmart. Westinghouse obviously, subjectively is a huge priority of mine. It’s been a priority of mine for several years. We got it down now. Let’s see if we can turn that site into something.

Richland County Commissioner Tony Vero smiles during Tuesday’s meeting.

“Having 14 acres come online in your downtown area, it’s not something that happens very often. And it was once arguably the most thriving part of the city of Mansfield. So seeing what we can do there is important,” Vero said.

related reading YMCA to break ground in June for sports complex in Bellville

He also spoke of the YMCA of North Central Ohio’s proposed $22 million indoor/outdoor sports complex set to break ground near the intersection of I-71 and Ohio 97 in Bellville.

“Obviously, we talk about the growth where the indoor soccer complex (will be located), and that corridor along (I-71), as Intel comes along, we’re seeing it now with hotels and some additional businesses coming in.

“I truly believe that soccer complex will ultimately change that area. Who knows how long? I think you’ll eventually see (Ohio 97) become four lanes. And then there’s talk of proposed (housing) development out there.

“So development seems to be the theme of Richland County in 2024,” Vero said.