BELLVILLE — The YMCA of North Central Ohio will break ground in June 2024 on its third branch and sports center at Interstate 71 and Ohio 97.

In November 2023, donors, including the Cleveland-Cliffs Foundation and local families, gave a combined total of over $1.3 million for the $22 million project. This includes a recent anonymous contribution of $1 million.

The late Jim Gorman offered nearly 35 acres of land to build the complex, which will include indoor soccer, basketball, volleyball, pickleball and track, as well as at least six outdoor soccer fields and a walking trail.

Overall, the Y has received $8 million from dozens of donors for its new sports branch that will provide traditional YMCA programming with indoor/outdoor sports fields, instead of an indoor swimming pool.

The sports complex also received a generous boost from local philanthropists Dr. Robert and Debbie Exten, who contributed $100,000 to the project.

Debbie Exten said, “We feel that opportunities like this don’t just happen, but we as a community can create them.”

Rick Roby, YMCA board chairman, thanked all the donors.

“I am grateful for and humbled by our supporters’ generosity, leadership, and enduring commitment to our community,” he said.

Next fundraising goal set for February 2024

The new Y branch will primarily serve Richland County and parts of Ashland, Crawford and Morrow counties.

Cristen Gilbert, YMCA CEO, said a significant gift was received this week from the Cleveland-Cliffs Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Mansfield Cleveland-Cliffs, formerly AK Steel. The Cleveland-Cliffs corporation, located in Cleveland, is a leading steel manufacturer in the United States.

Gilbert said she is pleased the project is currently ahead of its financial target goal, giving project leaders confidence in the June groundbreaking. She encouraged continued support of future goals.

“The Y’s next mid-term funding goal is $9 million by late February, $12 million by July, and at least $15 million by late fall 2024,” she said. “When we open the doors of our new sports branch in the fall of 2025, we want to have full funding in place.

“We are also hopeful that the State of Ohio will support this big project that will bring millions of dollars into north central Ohio and add at least 100 new jobs.”

The new sports center is poised to make a substantial economic impact in Richland County. Adena Corporation is the complex’s general contractor.

Dr. William LaFayette, owner of Columbus-based Regionomics, projects the construction phase will contribute $12 million annually to the local economy. Once complete, the new sports complex is expected to draw 35,000 visitors a year, helping to generate as much as $10 million in annual revenue.

A comprehensive seven-month feasibility study conducted in 2022 by LaFayette and Y staff also highlighted strong support for the sports center among area residents.

Many families, who currently travel to sports centers in Lodi, Columbus, and even out of state for indoor soccer tournaments, expressed enthusiasm for the new facility.

This local and regional support underscores the center’s potential to become a strong area hub for sports and community engagement, officials said.

“This Y project funding program has been handled differently than many others undertaken in this area,” said Chriss Harris of C-Harris Development Consultants.

“Over the last year, we’ve primarily focused on the YMCA’s corporate and stakeholder donors as well as those corporations and foundations that are not local but have certain local ties.”

Harris is leading the project and funding efforts with Gilbert.

“Several potential donors from out of our area want us to reach the $9 million-$12 million mark with local funding before they make a financial commitment to the project,” Harris said.

“So, it’s important for those of us who live in this area to give and/or pledge now.”

The $22 million includes maintenance and scholarship funds, according to Harris.

“We want to include all kids,” she said.

Gifts may be mailed to: YMCA Project, YMCA of NCO, 750 Scholl Road, Mansfield, 44907 or made online at www.ymcanco.org. More information about the YMCA’s project is also available on this site.

About the YMCA of North Central Ohio

The YMCA of North Central Ohio is building a community where all people, especially youth, are encouraged to develop their fullest potential in mind, body, and spirit. Every day the staff works side-by-side with its neighbors to make sure everyone, regardless of age, income, or background, can learn, grow, and thrive.

The Y was established in Mansfield in 1867 and at that time, was an organization for men. In 1956, the previous facility on Park Avenue West near downtown Mansfield opened its doors to both women and men, with a focus on families. The current larger facility off Lexington Avenue, built in 1999, offers many services that meet the ever-changing needs of the growing communities it serves.

Over the years, programs have been developed to help with childcare, teens, older adults, and those with disabilities to embody the mission of the YMCA of North Central Ohio. In 2017, the Y celebrated its 150th anniversary with a successful $1.5 million campaign to renovate the parking lot and gymnasium, as well as create the popular community splash pad.

In 2022, Mansfield industrialist Jim Gorman, who passed away recently, donated 35 acres of land to the Y for its sports branch and athletic fields at Interstate 71 and Ohio Route 97.

The YMCA will continue to grow to meet the critical needs of Richland County residents with the sole purpose of building strong kids, strong families, and strong communities through caring, honesty, respect, and responsibility.