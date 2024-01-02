Barbara Jean (Soliday) Cunning, 93, of Mansfield passed away Friday, December 29, 2023 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital following a brief illness. She lived independently until her final days.

Barb was born June 30, 1930 to the late Arista M. & Leona (Fry) Soliday in the southern part of Richland County. Barb married Robert A. “Bob” Cunning on March 14, 1952 and worked for Ohio University until Bob’s OU graduation as a Civil Engineer and Surveyor.

Surviving are their three children, Becky (Ed) Lux, Bobbie (Bob) Dienhart, and Bill (Deedee) Cunning; six grandchildren: Joe (Jaz) Lux, Dan (Hadassah) Lux, Alyssa (Brian) Baker, and Pete (Danielle) Lux; Chip (Jamie) Cunning and Curt (Kelsey) Cunning; and 15 great-grandchildren.

She is survived by siblings Lois “Jerry” Reiner of Frisco, Texas, and Arthur Soliday of Mansfield; along with numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces, and great-great-nephews.

In addition to her loving husband Bob, she was preceded in death by siblings Earl (Grace) Soliday, Martha (Ken) Scott, Ruth (Charles) Strater, Evelyn (Richard) Long, Ethel (Charles) Hazen, Chester “Jack” (Jean) Soliday Sr., and Mabel (Orland) Hoover.

Barb played tuba in the marching band and graduated from Bellville High School – Class of 1948. She chose to become a nurse because of her concern for others. Barb graduated from Mansfield General Hospital School of Nursing as a Registered Nurse. Barb was employed by Mansfield General Hospital, eventually becoming the nursing supervisor of the surgical recovery room. She was promoted to head the outpatient surgery department when it was first created in the 1980’s. She retired in 1987.

In her spare time, Barb enjoyed playing solitaire, reading, and could still put together a farm-style meal to feed a crowd. Barb continued to bowl with the ladies at Lex Lanes on Thursdays until her death.

Barb’s favorite pastime was attending events for her great grandchildren, and frequently surrounded herself with loving family. Barb was a member of the First Congregational Church of Mansfield.

Friends are invited to visit from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 5, 2024 at Wappner Funeral Directors – Ontario, 100 South Lexington-Springmill Road, Ontario. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, January 6, 2024 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Bellville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Smile Train.

