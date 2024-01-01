MANSFIELD — It’s officially 2024!

Despite snow and freezing temperatures, downtown Mansfield was filled to the brim with partygoers ready to welcome the new year with an official ball drop and a massive fireworks display.

Dan Lew Exchange also hosted a party with the Jimi Vincent Band and Girls Night Out band, as well as karaoke and a champagne toast.

The annual “Ringin’ The Square 2024 New Year’s Eve” bash in Central Park also served as the unofficial launch to the tenure of Mayor Jodie Perry, whose new four-year term officially launches tomorrow.

