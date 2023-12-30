OHSAA boys basketball scores for December 30, 2023 in Ohio high school sport.

Bellevue exhales after close call with Eastwood

Bellevue posted a narrow 45-36 win over Eastwood on Dec. 30 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last time Bellevue and Eastwood played in a 56-32 game on Dec. 29, 2022.

Recently on Dec. 16, Bellevue squared off with Columbian in a basketball game.

Cardington-Lincoln collects victory over Highland

Cardington-Lincoln notched a win against Highland 64-46 at Cardington High on Dec. 30 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Cardington-Lincoln faced off against Danville and Highland took on Galion on Dec. 21 at Galion High School.

Lexington carves slim margin over Shelby

Lexington topped Shelby 61-57 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 30.

Lexington opened with a 14-11 advantage over Shelby through the first quarter.

The Whippets had a 27-25 edge on the Minutemen at the beginning of the third quarter.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Lexington and Shelby locked in a 44-44 stalemate.

The Minutemen got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 17-13 edge.

Last season, Lexington and Shelby faced off on March 2, 2023 at Shelby High School.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Lexington faced off against Ontario and Shelby took on River Valley on Dec. 21 at River Valley High School.

Loudonville holds off Danville

Loudonville posted a narrow 50-46 win over Danville for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Danville High on Dec. 30.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Danville faced off against Cardington-Lincoln.

South comes up short in matchup with Mansfield

Mansfield grabbed a 67-53 victory at the expense of South in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 30.

The first quarter gave Mansfield a 16-15 lead over South.

The second quarter began with neither team in charge at a 29-29 deadlock.

Mansfield took control in the third quarter with a 56-36 advantage over South.

The Bulldogs enjoyed a 17-11 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Mansfield faced off against Eastmoor.

Big Walnut secures a win over Ashland

Big Walnut grabbed a 72-62 victory at the expense of Ashland during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 30.

Big Walnut opened with a 15-13 advantage over Ashland through the first quarter.

The Golden Eagles registered a 32-26 advantage at intermission over the Arrows.

Big Walnut moved to a 51-44 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Golden Eagles held on with a 21-18 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last time Big Walnut and Ashland played in a 59-54 game on Feb. 14, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Ashland faced off against Lexington.

