OHSAA girls basketball scores for December 30, 2023 in Ohio high school sport.

Hiland routs Worthington Christian

It was a tough night for Worthington Christian which was overmatched by Hiland in this 52-30 verdict.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Hiland faced off against Garaway.

Carey races in front to defeat Buckeye Central

Carey took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Buckeye Central 53-36 on Dec. 30 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last season, Buckeye Central and Carey squared off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Buckeye Central High School.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Carey faced off against Colonel Crawford.

East Knox grinds out close victory over Mapleton

East Knox finally found a way to top Mapleton 30-26 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 30.

In recent action on Dec. 20, East Knox faced off against Cardington-Lincoln.

Johnstown claims victory against Danville

Johnstown knocked off Danville 70-54 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 30.

Recently on Dec. 23, Danville squared off with Northridge in a basketball game.

Lexington survives for narrow win over Ashland

Lexington topped Ashland 43-37 in a tough tilt in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 30.

Lexington opened with a 14-10 advantage over Ashland through the first quarter.

The Arrows bowed their back in the second quarter, chipping the deficit to 27-26.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

The Minutemen held on with a 12-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Ashland and Lexington squared off on Jan. 5, 2023 at Lexington High School.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Ashland faced off against New Philadelphia and Lexington took on Madison Comprehensive on Dec. 16 at Lexington High School.

Loudonville defeats Cardington-Lincoln

Loudonville dominated Cardington-Lincoln 66-35 in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 30.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Loudonville faced off against Alliance and Cardington-Lincoln took on East Knox on Dec. 20 at Cardington High School.

West Holmes claims tight victory against Mt. Vernon

West Holmes topped Mt. Vernon 44-37 in a tough tilt during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 30.

Mt. Vernon started on steady ground by forging a 19-10 lead over West Holmes at the end of the first quarter.

Neither team had the advantage with the score stuck at 21-21 as the third quarter started.

West Holmes darted in front of Mt. Vernon 38-35 to begin the fourth quarter.

The Knights held on with a 6-2 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

