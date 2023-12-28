Liberty Center left no doubt on Thursday, controlling New London from start to finish for a 51-30 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 28.

The first quarter gave Liberty Center a 15-6 lead over New London.

The Wildcats didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 23-18 at the half.

Liberty Center stormed to a 41-24 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tigers held on with a 10-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

