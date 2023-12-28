Jeanette Jewell (Judy) Hall, 87, of Mansfield, passed away Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at her residence. Born March 24, 1936 in Portsmouth, Ohio, she was the daughter of Theodore and Bertha (Sexton) Priutt.

Judy was a homemaker.

She is survived by her children, Steve (Christine) Hall of Houston, Texas, Brenda Kay Hall of Mansfield and Gregory Lee (Marcia) Hall of Willard, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Shannon Kisling, Stephanie Hall, Casey Hall, Brittany Gregory, Ryan Gregory, Tyler Hall and Trevor Hall; two step children, Sheila Sallee and Michael Porter Jr.; ten great grandchildren; and eight step great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Eugene Hall whom she married June of 1953; her brother, Paul Pruitt; and her sister, Norma Bowman.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Wappner Funeral Directors – Mansfield, 98 South Diamond Street, Mansfield conducted by Rev. Terry Garrett. Burial will follow in Mansfield Memorial Park. Friends may call one hour prior to the service, from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m., at the funeral home on Tuesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to OhioHealth Hospice.

