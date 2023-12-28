SHELBY – Eric Cutlip knows he has a big seat to fill on Shelby City Council when he begins his first term on Monday evening.

Accompanied by his wife, mother and daughter, Cutlip was officially sworn-in Thursday as Shelby’s next third ward councilman during a ceremony in Council Chambers.

He replaces Councilman Garland Gates, who is retiring at the end of 2023 after representing the 3rd Ward for 16 years.

Gates spent four terms as councilman-at-large, eight terms representing the 3rd Ward and served as Shelby’s mayor from 1982 to1988.

At his final Shelby City Council meeting on Dec. 18, Cutlip and other members of the Shade Tree Commission presented Gates with a plaque honoring he and his late mother, Iona Gates.

Cutlip, the only newcomer to elected office in Shelby sworn-in Thursday, said he has big shoes to fill, but is looking forward to the challenge.

“I want to try to do the best job I can,” he said. “I know I will never probably be as good as Garland (Gates), but I’m going to try my hardest to be as close as I can.”

Eric Cutlip is sworn-in Thursday during a ceremony in City Council chambers.

Prior experience with local government

While this is Cutlip’s first time holding elected office, it’s not his first experience with local government. He has volunteered on Shelby’s Planning Commission and Shade Tree Commission since 2021.

He is also familiar with other members of council outside of their official duties. As the vehicle maintenance supervisor for Shelby City Schools, he works alongside Derrin Roberts in grounds maintenance and Charlie Roub as a substitute bus driver.

“I’ve worked on different things as far as the Shade Tree Commission goes,” he said. “I hope to move forward with some different stuff in regards to that.”

Gates offers words of wisdom

During a previous interview with Richland Source, Cutlip said one major challenge he believes the city faces now is blight. He plans on working with the zoning inspector and other members of council to find innovative solutions.

Future Third Ward Councilman Eric Cutlip (left) smiles alongside his predecessor Garland Gates at Black Fork Brewing in Shelby.

Additionally, he recognizes the challenges that come with assessments, and other unpopular decisions that members of council sometimes must make.

As he prepares for his first Shelby City Council meeting, Cutlip said his predecessor has shared with him both wisdom and advice.

“Most of Garland’s advice comes from laws and certain aspects of judicial law and municipal laws that we (Shelby City Council) have to follow and abide by,” he said.

“He’s kind of helped me out a little bit with how to deal with some of the folks around town who I should expect to hear from.”

Other elected officials sworn-in Thursday included:

— Municipal Court Judge Sheree Studer

— 1st Ward Councilman Charlie Roub

— 2nd Ward Councilman Derrin Robert

— 4th Ward Councilman Nathan Martin

— At-large Councilman Steven McLaughlin

— Director of Finance and Public Record Brian Crum

— Mayor Steve Schag

Below are photos from Thursday evening’s swearing-in of recently elected Shelby officials.