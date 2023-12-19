SHELBY – Garland Gates’ 30 years in public office has made him the longest serving elected official in Shelby’s approximate 190-year history.

Monday, during Gates’ final Shelby City Council meeting, a resolution was passed unanimously thanking him for his contributions to the city’s welfare and progress.

Gates said there are three things every person should do at some point in their life; be a waiter in a restaurant, be a substitute teacher, and serve as an elected public official.

“If someone does all three of those, and I’ve done two of the three, one will certainly have a great appreciation of what it means to serve the public,” he said. “It’s been my pleasure to serve the public.”

Gates was presented with a copy of a resolution, thanking him for his service, by Brian Crum, director of finance and public record.

Mayor, members of council share sentiments

Shelby Mayor Steve Schag said throughout their 14 years of working together, he and Gates always shared the same goal of making Shelby a desirable place to live, work and play.

“I may not miss his periodic points of order,” Schag said with a laugh. “But, we all will miss his wealth of knowledge, political wisdom, and uncanny use of interesting metaphors.”

Fourth Ward Councilman Nathan Martin said Gates did many things that went largely unnoticed to the community, but not to those who served with him regularly.

“In short, he is a lion in Shelby politics,” Martin said.

“(Gates is) an all-important reminder that even in our disagreements, we can be esteemed colleagues and focus on those things that bind us, not laser-focused on the things that divide us.”

Members of the Shade Tree Commission presented Gates with a plaque honoring he and his late mother, Iona Gates. It will be placed at the base of a sugar maple tree at McBride Field in Shelby.

Eric Cutlip, incoming Third Ward councilman and Shade Tree Commission volunteer, thanked Gates for his outstanding service to the citizens of Shelby.

“Garland and Iona truly exemplify what it means to love thy neighbor and to make Shelby a better place to live in,” Cutlip said. “For that, I say thank you.”

Following adjournment of the meeting, Gates said it will take some time for his retirement to truly take.

“When it (retirement) will really hit is the first and third Mondays in January, when I’m home,” he said. “Although, I’ll be watching the Rose Bowl on that first Monday.”

It all started in 1982: Gates’ career in review

Gates’ time in office began in 1982, serving as Shelby’s youngest mayor until 1988, followed by four terms as councilman-at-large and eight terms representing the Third Ward.

When discussing highlights of his 30 year career, Gates said Chapter 1490: Exterior Property Maintenance of the city’s codified ordinances, is legislation he’s particularly proud of.

Gates’ 30 years as an elected official is longer than any other in Shelby’s approximate 190 year history.

“That (chapter) is the tool the city has to go out and fight blight,” he said. “Legislatively, I think that was perhaps the most significant thing that I had a hand in.”

With 30 years to take into consideration, Gates’ service as a public official has been time well spent because nothing can happen without legislation, he said.

“The mayor can’t buy a paperclip unless there is an appropriation in place for paperclips to be bought,” he said. “It all involves legislation, one way or the other.”

In addition to his years of elected service, Gates has served his community as a GED instructor and coordinator at Pioneer Career & Technology Center for 21 years, a library trustee, deputy director of the Richland County Board of Elections, a planning commissioner, health board president, and volunteer coordinator for the FISH Food Pantry.

As a member of the United Church of Christ, Gates has been a Sunday school teacher, a deacon, an elder, a choir member, a General Synod delegate, NWOA moderator, and a United Church Board for World Ministries corporate board member.

Gates also taught GED Prep Classes at Shelby Help Line Ministries from 2010-2015.

Gates’ hope for future councilmembers

In February, Gates did not file with the Richland County Board of Elections to seek a 13th two-year term as a Shelby city councilman.

Gates’ presence inside of council chambers will certainly be missed on the first and third Mondays of each month moving forward.

Future Third Ward Councilman Eric Cutlip (left) smiles alongside his predecessor Garland Gates (right) at Black Fork Brewing in Shelby.

His meticulous approach to every agenda and piece of legislation is something he hopes to see emulated by current and future members of council.

“I hope that someone on council, from this point on, will be the person who on Sunday afternoon, reads through these things, makes marginal notes, and then asks the questions that need to be asked on Monday evening,” he said.

“It’s part of the accountability that is the job of the council, which is to hold the administration accountable,” Gates said. “It’s been fun and I’ve enjoyed it.”

Retirement in Vermont may keep Gates busy

What awaits is a life in retirement with his wife of 21 years, retired Rev. Patti Welch. The couple plans to settle in Vermont in May.

Gates said the new season of life will give him and his wife an opportunity to recreate themselves.

“I’m not sure just what that will be,” he said. “But, I’m sure we’ll find something to do in the community.

“We’ll find plenty of things to occupy our time.”

During a trip to their future home, Gates said he visited the library and shared that he’d been a library trustee in Shelby for 25 years.

He said he was told to keep in mind the possibility of serving in that capacity again, meaning space must be left for pens and highlighters in moving boxes this spring.

“I may end up being a library trustee in Vermont,” he said. “Which means I’ll have to read whatever the Vermont laws are for libraries.

“I’m sure they’re different than Ohio’s.”