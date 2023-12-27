MANSFIELD — Rev. Bruce Bond doesn’t see any more time to wait before addressing youth violence in the city of Mansfield.

“I think many of us wait expecting the next tragedy, instead of being proactive,” he said.

There have been 12 recorded homicides in the city of Mansfield in 2023, at least four of whom were boys under age 19.

Revisit our 9-part series to learn more about how community leaders are addressing gun violence: “Shots Fired: Understanding Gun Violence in Mansfield.”

Bond, a pastor at Mt. Hermon Missionary Baptist Church, said he hears how the violence is affecting young children in the community.

“I’m a bus aide for Mansfield City Schools, so I hear the conversations of our youth,” he said. “There’s a young girl on my bus who’s the sister of one of the young men who was killed at the Halloween party this year.

“Driving past Ferndale Avenue is obviously going to affect her and the kids around her. She needs to know that she’s supported and doesn’t have to bottle everything up.”

Bond said he thought about a starting a ministry last fall, thinking his audience would be boys around ages 8–12. Now, he wants to try to include girls and boys of all ages.

“In all honesty, I don’t know where this is going to go, I just know that it’s needed,” he said.

“It’s going to take the whole community to save a generation and create a culture that’s going to help these kids. They need to feel that they have ownership over their lives and actions.”

419 Barbershop joins initiative

Damien Beauford, owner of 419 Barbershop, and Khyyam Crawford, a barber at the Mansfield location, both said they were looking forward to joining the ministry.

The two are also involved in Mansplaining, a group Beauford co-founded with Braxton Daniels and Aurelio Diaz.

“I feel like a lot of kids don’t really have healthy outlets anymore,” Beauford said.

“Personal development and leadership were instilled in us by coaches, some teachers and family members when we were growing up. Maybe some kids now can’t afford or just feel they can’t break through those barriers.”

Beauford said 419 Barbershop has offered free haircuts to students who bring in straight-A report cards or athletes who are recognized in previous years.

“I’m open to wherever this goes, whether that be offering free haircuts, setting up some job shadows or just opening up our space for people to talk,” he said.

Bond said he wants area kids to see opportunities for themselves and examples of people to look up to around the county.

“We have to show love to each other in the community too,” he said. “If these kids aren’t seeing adults do that, they’re not going to know what it looks like or how to do that for themselves.”

Program aims to provide role models & opportunities

Crawford said he has seen the importance of role models in his own life, including Bond.

“I didn’t have a father in my home, so this man showed me how to take care of a family,” Crawford said.

“On the other side of it, I’m learning that a haircut or some small action I do can have a big impact on a kid’s life. I had given haircuts to a 10- and 11-year-old and their dad showed me a picture of them playing barber when they got home.”

Crawford said he sees the partnership with Bond, and hopefully other individuals and community organizations, as a way to invest in the younger generation.

“My goal is to provide a safe space for kids to talk about their fears and navigating life before they turn to violence,” he said.

“I think a lot of these young kids just bottle everything up and don’t talk about what they’re experiencing. Having a space where you can talk and not be judged is really important.”

The project is still in its infancy, but Bond said the men are committed to helping area youth.

“The Bible says the harvest is plentiful, but the laborers few,” he said. “I see that as a call to the community to step up and invest in the work.

“We’ll just try to do the next right thing.”

If any person or program is interested in getting involved or supporting the partnership, Bond said they can contact him at anubian03@yahoo.com or 567-274-7226.