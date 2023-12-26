William “Bill” Workman, age 86, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on December 21, 2023, after a brief battle with covid pneumonia. Bill spent his final days with his loving family around him recounting many memories of a life well spent.

Born in Mansfield, Ohio, Bill is preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Geraldine (Cairns) Workman. Upon graduated from Mansfield Senior High School in 1956, Bill served in the Key West Test and Evaluation Detachment of the United States Navy. After his honorable discharge from the Navy, Bill worked at AMF in Shelby, followed by approximately 30 years of service with the U.S. Post Office. Upon retirement from the Post Office, Bill worked in various positions in Abingdon, Virginia, and around Mansfield.

Bill volunteered for the Ontario Upward basketball ministry where he served as the “fogman”. He loved spending time with his family—especially his two granddaughters. Bill attended several churches in Mansfield throughout his life, including First Christian Church, First Church of God, and recently, Avenue Church.

Bill is survived by his daughter, Stacey (Kurt) Strickler; granddaughters, Nicole (Isaac) Bucher and Clare Strickler; great-grandchildren, Malachi, Cyrus and Abigail Bucher; sisters, Marilyn Frisby, Ruth Warner, and Connie (Terry) Kemp; brothers-in-law, Bill McQuillen and Roy Damron; and sister-in-law, Karen Workman.

Bill was preceded in death by his loving wife of 58 years, Sue Damron Workman; parents; brothers, Robert (Gerry) Workman and Jack Workman; sisters, Patty Workman, Betty (Carroll) Van Riper, Sharon McQuillen, and Norma (Bill) Waseman; and brothers-in-law, Ken Frisby and Lane Warner.

Bill will be buried at Mansfield Memorial Park. A celebration of his life will be held at Avenue Church, 1756 Park Avenue West, on January 6, 2024, beginning at 3:00 p.m. Pastor Nate Hultz will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Wappner Funeral Directors-Ontario is honored to serve the family.

