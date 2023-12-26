Barbara S. (Hicks) Brady, 64, of Mansfield, passed away on Sunday, December 24, 2023.

Barbara was born on August 10, 1959, in Olive Hill, Kentucky, to Dallas V. and Janet (Parker) Hicks. She married her sweetheart, Jerry Brady, on October 24, 1980, and he preceded her in death on June 16, 2022. She was employed for over 23 years at Foundations for Living, and she loved her job. For Barbara, it was always about her family. She loved to cook for them, take family vacations, and spend time especially with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed caretaking for her husband and her mother during their illness. She loved the outdoors, and enjoyed gardening and flowers.

She is survived by her sons, Daniel (Stephanie) Brady of Shelby and Gene (Brandi Powers) Brady of Mansfield; grandchildren, Emmit Gene Brady, Hazel Grace Brady, Harper Sage Brady, and another grandbaby on the way; siblings Helen (Rex) Stidam of Shelby and Bobby (Sharon) Hicks of Lillian, Alabama; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jerry Brady; and sister, Brenda Roe.

Calling hours will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 28, 2023, at Werner Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Ave. East, Mansfield. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 29, 2023, at the funeral home, with Pastor Art Kennard officiating. Burial will follow at Mansfield Cemetery.

