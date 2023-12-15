Lexington pushed past Madison Comprehensive for a 60-49 win during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 15.

Lexington opened with a 10-7 advantage over Madison Comprehensive through the first quarter.

The Minutemen opened a meager 24-19 gap over the Rams at halftime.

Lexington breathed fire to a 44-29 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Minutemen enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Rams’ 20-16 advantage in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Madison Comprehensive and Lexington squared off on Jan. 18, 2022 at Madison Comprehensive High School.

