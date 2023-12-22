Donna Jean Barker, 61, of Mansfield, passed away Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. Born December 29, 1961 in Mansfield, she was the daughter of Billy Sedith and Shelby Jean (Lambert) Barker.

Donna worked for Hi-Stat and enjoyed doing puzzle books. She attended Dean Road Baptist Church and Bethel Freewill Baptist Church.

She is survived by her mother, Jean Barker; two brothers, Billy Barker and Duane (Lisa) Barker; and nieces and nephews, Alex, Molly, Casey, Andy, Quill and Carly.

She was preceded in death by her father.

Private graveside services will be held in Mansfield Memorial Park for the family.

