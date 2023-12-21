Joseph R. Enderle Sr., 84, of Blooming Grove, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 after a short illness. Born in Mansfield on February 11, 1939, to Joseph John and Lois (Zimmerman) Enderle, who preceded him in death. Joe was an honorary member of the Blooming Grove Community Christian Church. Joe owned and operated Joe’s Trucking for over 50 years where he made many friends along the way.

Joe is survived by his children, Linda Baker, Joseph (Kim) Enderle, Edward (Carla) Enderle, Rene (Tim) Davis, and David Enderle; 13 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; and his 3 sisters, Dorothy, Betty and Nancy. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Al Baker; grandchild, Tyler Stone; great granddaughter, Aubrey Nicole; and his brothers, Kenneth and Nicholas.

A special thanks to the staff of Galion Avita and the staff at Mill Creek Nursing for the wonderful and compassionate care Joe received.

At Joe’s request there will be no services. Wappner Funeral Directors-Ontario is honored to serve the Enderle family.

