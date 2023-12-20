June E. (Keiser) Askey, 86, of Mansfield, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

June was born on October 31, 1937, in Mansfield, to Anton and Velma L. (Gray) Keiser. She graduated from Union High School, and married the love of her life, James Askey, on December 31, 1955. She was a member of Mansfield Baptist Temple since 1957 and worked as the church secretary for 26 years, retiring in 1999. June and Jim adopted four children from Korea and kept a foreign exchange student for five years. She volunteered for twelve years at Ohio Health in Mansfield. She enjoyed taking day trips with Jim, all over the state. They also took a trip to Israel and walked through Jerusalem. June gardened and cooked for her family; they especially loved her caramel corn that she made at Christmas time.

She is survived by her husband, Jim; her children, Jill Campbell of Mansfield, Bryan (Donna) Askey of Mansfield, Amy (William) Fennell of Apple Valley, Joshua (Lisa) Askey of Chandler, AZ, Jennifer Langdeau of Chandler, AZ, David Askey of Mansfield; bonus sons, Amon Kwon of Simi Valley, CA, and James Kwon of Los Angeles, CA; 21 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and siblings, Roger Keiser of Ashland and Larry Keiser of Mansfield.

June was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Robert Keiser; and sister-in-law, Betty Sadler.

Calling hours will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Friday, December 22, 2023, at Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Avenue East, Mansfield. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Al Humble and her son-in-law, Pastor Bill Fennell, officiating. Burial will be in Mansfield Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions may be made to Worldview Ministries, 3860 E. Main St, Danville, IN 46122. Online giving at www.goworldview.org

Online condolences at www.wernergompf.com

