Priscilla Renee Rowe, age 64, of Mansfield, passed away Thursday morning, December 14, 2023, at Avita Health System-Ontario Hospital from complications of cancer.

She was born January 10, 1959 in Ashland, Ohio to the late Billy J. and M. Elnora Snyder and grew up in Loudonville with her six siblings. She graduated from Loudonville High School in 1977 and graduated from Defiance College in 1981. Priscilla retired as an Inspector with the Department of Corrections after 30 years of service. This career path proved to be very fortuitous as she met her husband, Chuck, at the Ohio State Reformatory. She then worked at Charles River Laboratories.

Priscilla was a member of Christ Community Evangelical Free Church in Savannah. She enjoyed baking and having the house full on Sunday’s after church. She loved going to her grandson’s sporting events and was a wonderful storyteller. Her wisdom made her a go-to advisor, supporting friends and family through life’s challenges.

Priscilla is survived by her husband of 35 years, Charlton “Chuck” Rowe; three children, Danielle (Stephen) Gitto, Elise Rowe (Dustin Barre) and Alexander Rowe; a grandson, Anthony Gitto; three brothers, Paul (Sue) Snyder of Perrysville, Peter (Lisa) Snyder of Ashland, Patrick (Jennifer) Snyder of Loudonville; her sister, Polly (Ken) Frazier of Maryland; and sister-in-law, Carmen Munoz of Perrysville; and many nieces and nephews along with their children.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Phillip Snyder, in the spring of 2023.

There will be a memorial service held at the Christ Community Evangelical Free church in Savannah, Ohio on January 20 at 11 a.m. with a lunch to follow.

