OHSAA boys basketball scores for December 19, 2023 in Ohio high school sport.

Hiland claims tight victory against Sandy Valley

Hiland topped Sandy Valley 46-43 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 19.

Sandy Valley started on steady ground by forging a 13-11 lead over Hiland at the end of the first quarter.

Through the early stages of the affair, the Cardinals controlled the pace, taking a 25-20 lead into halftime.

Sandy Valley enjoyed a 38-32 lead over Hiland to start the final quarter.

It took a 14-5 rally, but the Hawks were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the fourth quarter.

The last time Hiland and Sandy Valley played in a 50-41 game on Jan. 24, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Hiland faced off against Garaway.

Centerburg slips past Danville

Centerburg topped Danville 59-56 in a tough tilt for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 19.

Last season, Centerburg and Danville squared off on Jan. 18, 2022 at Danville High School.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Centerburg faced off against Granville and Danville took on Smithville on Dec. 9 at Danville High School.

Northmor dominates Mt. Gilead

Northmor handled Mt. Gilead 73-43 in an impressive showing on Dec. 19 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, Mt Gilead and Northmor faced off on Jan. 13, 2023 at Mt Gilead High School.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Mt Gilead faced off against Highland and Northmor took on Pleasant on Dec. 13 at Pleasant High School.

East Knox darts by Fredericktown

It was a tough night for Fredericktown which was overmatched by East Knox in this 62-39 verdict.

The last time Fredericktown and East Knox played in a 45-39 game on Jan. 13, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Fredericktown faced off against HSA Columbus and East Knox took on Liberty Christian on Dec. 14 at East Knox High School.

Colonel Crawford edges past Cardington-Lincoln in tough test

Colonel Crawford posted a narrow 61-57 win over Cardington-Lincoln in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 19.

Recently on Dec. 12, Cardington-Lincoln squared off with Bucyrus in a basketball game.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.