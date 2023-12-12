Hiland finally found a way to top Garaway 41-36 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 12.

Hiland jumped in front of Garaway 8-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Pirates moved ahead by earning a 16-13 advantage over the Hawks at the end of the second quarter.

Hiland broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 35-32 lead over Garaway.

The Hawks held on with a 6-4 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Garaway and Hiland faced off on Jan. 13, 2023 at Garaway High School.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Hiland faced off against Triway.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.