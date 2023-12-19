Hiland topped Sandy Valley 46-43 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 19.

Sandy Valley started on steady ground by forging a 13-11 lead over Hiland at the end of the first quarter.

Through the early stages of the affair, the Cardinals controlled the pace, taking a 25-20 lead into halftime.

Sandy Valley enjoyed a 38-32 lead over Hiland to start the final quarter.

It took a 14-5 rally, but the Hawks were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the fourth quarter.

The last time Hiland and Sandy Valley played in a 50-41 game on Jan. 24, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Hiland faced off against Garaway.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.