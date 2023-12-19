Jean C. Hartz, age 89, of Shelby, died early Tuesday morning, December 19, 2023 at the Crestwood Care Center in Shelby.

Jean was born January 28, 1934 in Vinton County, Ohio to the late James and Edna (Canode) Barber. Throughout her life, Jean had been employed at Crestwood Care Center and Cornell’s Laundromat- both in Shelby, and Head Start Pre-School and Five Cousins- both in Mansfield. Jean married Albert E. Hartz on August 25,1951 and they were married 55 years until his death on May 1, 2006. A member of Taylortown Community Church, Jean frequented reading her bible, thoroughly enjoyed flower gardening, and loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Surviving are her children: Edna (Fred) Karnes of Shelby and Greg Hartz of Willard; grandchildren: Sarah Karnes, Leah Karnes, Brandon (Beth) Hartz, and Mandi (Nathan) Martin; 16 great grandchildren; 3 great great grandsons; a brother: John Barber of Johnsville; sisters-in-law: Margie Baird and Fran Hartz; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives. In addition to her husband and parents, Jean was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law: Bobbie Hartz; and siblings: Audrey Lewis, Margie Smith, Dixie Hilliard, Marilyn Rinehart, June Russell, Clovis Barber, Jimmy Barber, Jerry Barber, and Vernon Barber.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 11 am at Oakland Cemetery, South Gamble Street, Shelby. Pastor Brian Schatzinger will officiate the services. It was Jean’s request that flowers not be sent. However, for those wishing, memorial contributions may be made to Abigail Pregnancy Center, P.O. Box 68, Norwalk, Ohio 44857, or Richland Pregnancy Services, 1560 West 4th Street, Mansfield, Ohio 44906.

Care for Edna and her family is being provided by the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby. Online condolences may be left on Jean’s obituary on the funeral home’s website, www.PenwellTurner.com, or their Facebook page, www.Facebook.com/PenwellFuneral.

Funeral Home: Penwell Turner Funeral Home

Website: www.PenwellTurner.com