Carey posted a narrow 66-59 win over Wynford in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 16.

Wynford started on steady ground by forging a 17-12 lead over Carey at the end of the first quarter.

The Blue Devils kept a 31-25 halftime margin at the Royals’ expense.

The scene changed momentarily in the third quarter when Wynford got within 44-39.

The Blue Devils got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 22-20 edge.

Last season, Carey and Wynford squared off on Jan. 21, 2023 at Carey High School.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Wynford faced off against Van Buren.

