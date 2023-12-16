Cardington-Lincoln scored early and often to roll over Northmor 56-24 for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Northmor High on Dec. 16.

Cardington-Lincoln jumped in front of Northmor 13-2 to begin the second quarter.

The Pirates opened a towering 35-12 gap over the Golden Knights at halftime.

Cardington-Lincoln jumped to a 52-20 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Pirates and the Golden Knights each scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Northmor and Cardington-Lincoln faced off on Feb. 14, 2023 at Cardington High School.

In recent action on Dec. 6, Northmor faced off against Centerburg and Cardington-Lincoln took on Bucyrus on Dec. 11 at Cardington High School.

