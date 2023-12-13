SHELBY – First Lutheran Church, 33 Broadway St., invites the community to gathjer for a day of sugary delights at a cookie sale on Saturday, Dec. 16 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This festive event promises a mouth-watering array of homemade cookies and delectable treats.

Event will also include community breakfast

The cookie sale will coincide with First Lutheran’s monthly Community Breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m., ensuring everyone starts their day on a delicious note.

Santa Claus will be making a special appearance from 10 a.m. to noon, spreading joy and holiday cheer for all ages. Take your own photos and share your Christmas wishes with the jolly man in red.

All children are invited to come meet Santa and sit on his lap at no charge.

As you explore the cookie sale, be prepared for a feast for the senses. Tables adorned with an assortment of homemade cookies, candies, and snack mixes will tempt your taste buds.

The unique twist? You get to choose the cookies you want, and they’ll be sold by the pound – the more, the merrier.

Themed gift baskets for sale

For those looking to spread holiday joy to loved ones, or even treat themselves, there will be themed gift baskets up for grabs in an exciting drawing.

These baskets make for the perfect holiday gifts. The best part? Your sweet tooth will be contributing to a great cause.

All proceeds from the day’s events will go towards offsetting the cost of the pipe organ renovation at First Lutheran Church.

Your support ensures the continued beauty and harmony of the cherished musical centerpiece.

Save the date, bring your family and friends, and join First Lutheran Church for a day of festive fun and irresistible treats.

For more information, please contact First Lutheran Church at 419-347-7675 or visit the website.