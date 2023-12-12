OHSAA boys basketball scores for December 11, 2023 in Ohio high school sport.

Bowling Green sprints past Pemberville Eastwood

Bowling Green grabbed a 62-52 victory at the expense of Pemberville Eastwood in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 11.

Last season, Pemberville Eastwood and Bowling Green faced off on Dec. 12, 2022 at Bowling Green High School.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Pemberville Eastwood faced off against Maumee and Bowling Green took on Toledo Rogers on Dec. 5 at Bowling Green High School.

Brooklyn tacks win on Wickliffe

Brooklyn scored early and often to roll over Wickliffe 85-34 in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 11.

Last season, Brooklyn and Wickliffe faced off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Brooklyn High School.

Recently on Dec. 6, Wickliffe squared off with Cuyahoga Heights in a basketball game.

Bryan takes down Edgerton

Bryan raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 57-32 win over Edgerton in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 11.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Bryan faced off against Edgerton and Bryan took on Defiance Tinora on Dec. 2 at Bryan High School.

Columbus Bishop Watterson defeats Columbus Marion-Franklin

Columbus Bishop Watterson rolled past Columbus Marion-Franklin for a comfortable 58-27 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 11.

In recent action on Dec. 4, Columbus Marion-Franklin faced off against Heath.

Dola Hardin Northern slips past Bellefontaine Calvary Christian

Dola Hardin Northern finally found a way to top Bellefontaine Calvary Christian 52-45 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Dola Hardin Northern High on Dec. 11.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Dola Hardin Northern faced off against Findlay Liberty-Benton and Bellefontaine Calvary Christian took on De Graff Riverside on Dec. 1 at De Graff Riverside High School.

Hamler Patrick Henry delivers statement win over McComb

Hamler Patrick Henry unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off McComb 72-32 Monday during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 11.

Last season, Hamler Patrick Henry and McComb squared off on Jan. 7, 2023 at Hamler Patrick Henry High School.

Millbury Lake overwhelms Oregon Cardinal Stritch

Millbury Lake earned a convincing 86-62 win over Oregon Cardinal Stritch at Oregon Cardinal Stritch High on Dec. 11 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Millbury Lake a 26-22 lead over Oregon Cardinal Stritch.

The Flyers fought to a 41-35 intermission margin at the Cardinals’ expense.

Millbury Lake pulled to a 64-47 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Flyers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 22-15 edge.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Oregon Cardinal Stritch faced off against Metamora Evergreen and Millbury Lake took on Tontogany Otsego on Dec. 5 at Tontogany Otsego High School.

Ottawa Hills exhales after close call with Ottawa Lake Whiteford

Ottawa Hills topped Ottawa Lake Whiteford 68-62 in a tough tilt on Dec. 11 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The last time Ottawa Lake Whiteford and Ottawa Hills played in a 62-49 game on Jan. 17, 2023.

Russell rides to cruise-control win over Beaver Eastern

Russell recorded a big victory over Beaver Eastern 90-64 for a Kentucky boys basketball victory on Dec. 11.

Russell steamrolled in front of Beaver Eastern 19-4 to begin the second quarter.

The Red Devils’ offense charged in front for a 45-24 lead over the Eagles at halftime.

Beaver Eastern showed some mettle by fighting back to a 68-48 count in the third quarter.

The Red Devils held on with a 22-16 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Beaver Eastern faced off against Piketon.

West Unity Hilltop darts past Hamilton with early burst

West Unity Hilltop took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Hamilton 62-44 on Dec. 11 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, West Unity Hilltop and Hamilton faced off on Dec. 12, 2022 at Hamilton High School.

In recent action on Dec. 1, West Unity Hilltop faced off against Montpelier.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.