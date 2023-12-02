Bryan finally found a way to top Edgerton 31-29 in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 1.

The start wasn’t the problem for Edgerton, as it began with a 4-1 edge over Bryan through the end of the first quarter.

The scoreboard showed the Bulldogs with a 11-9 lead over the Golden Bears heading into the second quarter.

Edgerton had a 19-18 edge on Bryan at the beginning of the final quarter.

The fourth quarter was decisive for the Golden Bears, as they climbed out of a hole with a 31-29 scoring margin.

