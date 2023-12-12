MANSFIELD – Accomplishments, expansion, and innovation were celebrated Tuesday at the Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging 2023 annual meeting.

Jason Painley, corporate board president, opened the meeting at the Mid-Ohio Conference Center and briefly highlighted the agency’s advancements this past year.

“The agency excelled in expanding programs and support services,” he said. “Their innovative initiatives have impacted many lives, making strides in enhancing the quality of aging in our community.”

This year’s meeting was hosted at the Mid-Ohio Conference Center, 890 W. 4th St.

2023 accomplishments

Following Painley, CEO Duana Patton took to the podium and shared information about the agency’s happenings throughout 2023.

The agency secured accreditation from the National Committee for Quality Assurance for four different programs including passport, assisted living, specialized recovery services, and the Ohio Home Care Waiver.

Patton said this accomplishment is a testament to the agency’s commitment to person-centered care and delivering quality services.

“Our dedication to continuous improvement and care allows us to demonstrate how we deliver on our mission, with optimal efficiency and effectiveness,” she said.

Secured grants, passed levy renewal

In May, the agency passed a 5-year levy renewal for senior services and caregivers throughout Richland County.

Patton said an impactful campaign helped the agency secure a third passage of the levy with a 73 percent approval rate.

RELATED READING Area Agency on Aging passes 5-year renewal for senior services

“This success ensures that crucial supports for older adults in Richland County have the funding available to provide them with those services,” she said.

The agency received a USAging vaccine grant, which Patton said will help the agency’s efforts to continue providing vaccinations, as well as their plans to host educational clinics.

Patton said a goal was set to help facilitate 2,000 influenza and COVID-19 vaccinations.

“We well surpassed that goal and to date, over 3,100 vaccinations have been given and we’ve provided outreach and education to over 18,000 individuals,” she said.

Furthermore, the agency also received a housing assistance grant which ensures homeowners can stay in their homes by offering assistance, repairs, and handicap accessibility renovations.

With an emphasis on affordable housing and enhancing living conditions, Patton said the program targets families and individuals below 50 percent of the area median income.

“Home repairs and home modifications support our mission,” she said. “It helps keep older adults in their homes and community, safely and independently.”

Five awards were given out Tuesday, as well as two Hall of Fame inductions.

Ritter’s Run will provide an affordable ‘haven’ for Richland County seniors

Additionally, the agency has been working to develop affordable senior housing in the Richland County area through the construction of a new apartment complex, Ritter’s Run.

The complex will have 12 apartments — half one bedroom and half two bedroom — scattered through a mix of low-rise, ranch-style buildings designed to blend in with the neighborhood.

RELATED READING Ritter’s Run Apartments to be completed by June in Mansfield

The units will be located on four parcels, three of which were donated by the Richland County Land Bank. Adjoining landowner Frank Nemeth donated the fourth parcel.

The units are being funded by the Area Agency on Aging District 5, with financing from Mechanics Bank, $740,000 in contributions from the City of Mansfield’s HOME Investment Partnership Program funds, and a contribution by the Richland County Foundation.

“It is not about building homes,” Patton said. “It is about creating a haven where residents can thrive and we look forward to the completion of that project.”

Annual meeting award recipients recognized

The second half of the annual meeting was spent presenting annual meeting awards and recognizing employees with a longevity of five or more years with the agency.

John and Mary Peterson were recognized for their contributions in providing home repair, modification, as well as pest control services, and received the Award of Excellence.

Central Ohio Youth for Christ was given the Community Partnership award for their assistance with minor home repairs for older individuals in Mansfield.

Based out of Columbus, the organization was commended for their impactful service and efforts to build relationships with the community’s youth, older residents, and Area Agency on Aging staff.

Corporate Board President Jason Painley spoke about agency accomplishments at the Mid-Ohio Conference Center on Tuesday.

This year’s Project Collaboration award winner was The Friendly House, a community center located in Mansfield.

Through a collaborative pilot project, which utilized Older Americans Act Title III Caregiver funds, the Friendly House addresses needs of the community including summer camps, after-school programs, and school necessities.

Beth Kowalczyk, chief policy officer of the Ohio Association of Area Agencies on Aging, was named Advocate of the Year.

Patton said Kowalczyk champions accessibility, inclusivity, and community engagement.

“Her leadership is effective, yet compassionate,” Patton said. “Her impact resonates in policy changes and meaningful initiatives that address the unique challenges faced by older adults.”

State Senator Mark Romanchuk, R-Ontario, was chosen to receive the Elected Official award, but was unable to attend the annual meeting.

Romanchuk’s wife, Zoi, accepted the award on his behalf and thanked those in attendance.

“The work that he does on your behalf for aging, medicaid, and everything else is some of the most meaningful and important work to him,” she said. “He’s going to keep on fighting the good fight.”

Pat and Jana Mulherin were inducted into the Area Agency on Aging Hall of Fame for their commitment to supporting the agency and the communities they serve.

Heading to the Hall of Fame

Near the end of the meeting, Pat and Jana Mulherin were inducted into the Area Agency on Aging Hall of Fame for their commitment to the agency and communities around the county.

The Mulherins established an agency-endowed fund in 2022 to help support sustainability and services at the agency for years to come.

Furthermore, the Mulherins extended a $10,000 matching grant that same year, amplifying their impact.

Patton said the Hall of Fame awardees are true community champions and their commitment to paying it forward is remarkable.

“They (Mulherins) are a beacon of inspiration to give back to this community,” she said. “They truly believe in ensuring that there are ways for others to join them with their passion.”

Looking forward to 2024

While sharing her closing remarks, Patton said it’s an honor and privilege to lead and serve the organization, and is excited for what lies ahead in 2024.

“I’m most excited about continuing the momentum we have with housing and some of the opportunities we’re going to have to expand programs,” she said. “I’m excited to take what we have today, expand it, grow it, and serve the people that are in need.”