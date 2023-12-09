Ronald Eugene Nacke, age 69, of Mansfield, passed away early Friday morning, December 8, 2023, at Mansfield Memorial Homes.

Born October 12, 1954, in Mansfield, Ohio, he was the son of the late Pauline (Smith) and John Nacke Sr. Ron lived most of his life in Mansfield and had worked at Progress Industries. He enjoyed fishing, mowing lawns and completing odd jobs for people.

He is survived by his brother, John Nacke Jr.; two sisters, Gloria Cooper and Linda Meyer; two step brothers, Walter Goon and Rodger Goon; two step sisters, Debbie Kuhn and Sharon Cushard; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Judy Owens.

The family will receive friends from 10:30-11:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 14, 2023, at Wappner Funeral Directors-Mansfield. A graveside service conducted by Pastor Matthew Pond will follow at 11:30 a.m. in Mansfield Cemetery.

Words of condolence may be expressed at www.wappner.com

Funeral Home: Wappner Funeral Directors-Mansfield

Website: www.wappner.com