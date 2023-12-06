OHSAA girls basketball scores for December 6, 2023 in Ohio high school sport.

Hiland delivers statement win over Claymont

It was a tough night for Claymont which was overmatched by Hiland in this 68-24 verdict.

The first quarter gave Hiland a 22-7 lead over Claymont.

The Hawks opened a mammoth 44-17 gap over the Mustangs at halftime.

Hiland pulled to a 55-19 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Hawks held on with a 13-5 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Hiland and Claymont played in a 40-32 game on Dec. 22, 2022.

Recently on Nov. 29, Hiland squared off with Laurel in a basketball game.

Cardington-Lincoln’s initial push dashes Fredericktown’s hopes

Cardington-Lincoln took control early but had to hold on for a hard-fought 47-34 victory over upstart Fredericktown in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 6.

Last season, Cardington-Lincoln and Fredericktown squared off on Jan. 11, 2023 at Cardington High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Fredericktown faced off against Granville and Cardington-Lincoln took on Pleasant on Nov. 28 at Cardington High School.

Centerburg bests Northmor

It was a tough night for Northmor which was overmatched by Centerburg in this 46-25 verdict.

The last time Northmor and Centerburg played in a 48-43 game on Jan. 16, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Centerburg faced off against Wynford and Northmor took on Mohawk on Nov. 28 at Mohawk High School.

East Knox overwhelms Lucas

East Knox dominated from start to finish in an imposing 49-15 win over Lucas for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 6.

In recent action on Dec. 2, East Knox faced off against Temple Christian.

Mt. Gilead barely beats Danville

Mt. Gilead posted a narrow 53-50 win over Danville on Dec. 6 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last season, Danville and Mt Gilead faced off on Jan. 22, 2022 at Danville High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Mt Gilead faced off against Loudonville.

