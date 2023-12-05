In Loving Memory

Beatrice Jessie (Nixon) Powers was born on July 25, 1928 in Coeburn, VA and passed away on December 1, 2023 in Pasco, WA. Beatrice was the youngest daughter and last surviving of 11 children born to Robert A. and Margaret V. (Colyer) Nixon.

Bea was preceded in death by her six brothers and four sisters. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Raymond S. Powers, whom she married September 8, 1945; her first son and daughter-in-law: Ronald R. and Gloria (Owens) Powers; and son-in-law: Gary Vaughn.

Bea is survived by six of her seven children: Emma Vaughn, James (Kathy) Powers, Betty (Larry) Lemaster, Debbie (David) Lazorski, Nathaniel (Irma) Powers, and Mona (Mike) Gray; 15 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, and 4 great great grandchildren. Only one of her children got her sparkling green eyes.

Moving back and forth from Coeburn to Mansfield, Ohio, Raymond and Beatrice raised their children and settled in Shiloh, Ohio. Bea worked at Pioneer Rubber Co. in Willard where she made many friends while making surgical gloves. She volunteered at the Red Cross, which gave her much fulfillment in helping others. Her green thumb could grow anything. She loved to cook and feed people. Bea was an avid reader and, in one particular year, read 100 books. She loved to crochet, listen to music, and dancing was one of her greatest pleasures. She would play some on her organ or keyboard. She also loved her pets and bird watching.

Bea was a member of the Shiloh Chapter of the Ohio Order of Eastern Star. Bea made her home in Benton City, WA with two of her daughters and their families for the past 15 years. While in Mansfield she attended the Free Will Baptist Church and a local church in Benton City.

Family and friends are welcome on Saturday, December 9, 2023 from 10-11 am at the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby, Ohio 44875 where funeral services will immediately follow at 11 am. Pastor Chris Standridge, Pastor at Crossroads Church- Ontario Campus, will officiate the services. Bea will be laid to rest beside her husband at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Shiloh.

Online condolences may be left on Bea’s obituary on the funeral home’s website, www.PenwellTurner.com, or their Facebook page, www.Facebook.com/PenwellFuneral.

