ONTARIO — Ontario is about to get a whole lot sweeter on Friday, Dec. 8, when locally owned and operated Ontario Crumbl opens its doors at 2152 Walker Lake Road.

Store owners Matthew and Alex Ball can’t wait to serve delicious treats to Ontario cookie connoisseurs in Crumbl’s iconic pink boxes.

The store is open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. Media, community members and city officials are invited to join the celebration.

The franchise location will raffle off a free 4-pack and 6-pack of cookies during its grand opening on Dec. 8.

The store is also providing more than 35 job opportunities. Interested applicants can apply online at https://crumblcookies.com/jobs.

The grand opening week menu will consist of six of the 250+ weekly rotating flavors, including Crumbl’s award-winning Milk Chocolate Chip.

For future weekly lineups, look out for the weekly flavor drops posted every Sunday at 6 p.m. MST on all of Crumbl’s social media accounts.

Customers can order cookies in person, by delivery, curbside pickup, catering, or nationwide shipping — available via the Crumbl App or online at crumblcookies.com.

Those who download the app can also enjoy a special grand opening 30-day promo code, valid for one free cookie at the Ontario location beginning Dec. 11.

Customers can also earn Loyalty Crumbs by downloading the award-winning Crumbl app.

About the owners

Alex and Matthew Ball are the owners of Ontario Crumbl.

Alex and Matthew Ball met at the very beginning of 2020.

As the couple dated and soon married, they discovered their mutual love for Crumbl.

Together, they decided to join the Crumbl family.

They are excited for a future filled with lots of cookies.

Alex and Matthew are big fans of the Milk Chocolate Chip, Pink Sugar, Ultimate Peanut Butter, Banana Cream Pie and Galaxy Brownie cookies.

“We were customers ourselves before becoming part of the Crumbl family,” Matthew said. “We believe that you will love these cookies as much as we do, and we are excited to share them with you.

“There is something about handing someone a warm box of cookies; no matter who you are or what’s going on in life, a box of warm cookies will help brighten your day.”

Matthew and Alex have spent months perfecting the Ontario location to provide an irresistible experience for customers.

They are thrilled to open their doors to bring people of Ontario together over a box of “the best cookies in the world.”

About Crumbl

Crumbl’s mission is to bring friends and family together over a box of the best cookies in the world.

Crumbl was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah, by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley.

In just six years, Crumbl has grown from a humble cookie shop to a booming franchise with over 900 locations across all 50 states, plus Canada and Puerto Rico.

Its rotating menu offers new flavors every week, while regularly bringing back crowd favorites and unique original recipes.

Crumbl is open from 8am–10pm on weekdays, 8 a.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays, and is closed on Sundays. Visit Crumbl online at crumblcookies.com, on social media (@crumblcookies) or at any of its nationwide locations.