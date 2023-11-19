OPEN SOURCE We published this story in response to a reader question submitted through our Open Source platform. Do you have a question you want our reporters to answer? Click here to submit it.

ONTARIO — The newest business of Walker Lake Road will be serving Richland County warm cookies in less than a month.

Crumbl Cookies, located at 2152 Walker Lake Road, is set to open Dec. 8. Franchise owner Landon Ball said the former UPS store is completing renovations and prepared to open for the holiday season.

“Renovations have gone great so far and we are excited to open,” he said. “We’ll also have raffle giveaways and exciting news that we will announce via social media a few days before.”

Ball said the franchise location will raffle off a free 4-pack and 6-pack of cookies during its grand opening.

There are currently 40 operating Crumbl locations in Ohio according to its website. Nearby Crumbl locations include Sandusky, Medina, Delaware and Columbus.

Crumbl has a rotating menu of six different flavors each week. Cookies are made fresh daily.

The Ontario location’s hours will be 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday. Customers can also order delivery during that time frame.

Owner of West Side Contracting Doug Kabicek told Richland Source in August that most surrounding businesses near Crumbl Cookies see increased foot traffic when the bakeries open.

“The lines for Crumbl are always out the door, so it’s a huge boost to their communities,” he said.

Ontario’s Crumbl is nextdoor to GameStop and in the same plaza as Starbucks, Penn Station and Sol Froyo Yogurt Bar.

There are more than 950 Crumbl locations worldwide.