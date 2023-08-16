ONTARIO — Landon Ball can’t wait to share the desserts he loves with Richland County.

“The Crumbl milk chocolate chip cookie is the most awarded in the country,” he said. “My wife and I actually went to Crumbl about every week when we were in Utah.”

Ball is the franchise owner for a newly announced Crumbl Cookies location in Ontario. He lives in Westlake, Ohio with his wife and family.

The bakery will be located at 2152 Walker Lake Road in the former UPS store, which is next door to GameStop and the former Cici’s Pizza. Ball hopes to open the business in late October.

“One of the coolest things about this location is there isn’t really a Crumbl within more than an hour drive,” Ball said. “So we’re so excited to bring delicious, freshly made cookies to this area.”

Ontario zoning inspector Michael Morton said the location is already zoned in the business district, so the contractor only needs to register the new business with the city and obtain the proper permits.

Doug Kabicek, owner of West Side Contracting, said this is the 30th Crumbl Cookies he has helped construct.

“That location used to be a medical office, so we’ve taken out the walls, located the grease line and everything,” he said. “And we’re making everything ADA compliant.”

Kabicek estimated remodeling could take two to three months.

“It should open this year, and the surrounding businesses should probably see some foot traffic increase, too,” he said. “The lines for Crumbl are always out the door, so it’s a huge boost to their communities.”

Ontario will become Ohio’s 36th Crumbl location

Nearby Crumbl locations include Sandusky, Medina, Delaware and Columbus. According to Crumbl’s website, there are currently 35 operating stores in Ohio.

Cousins Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley founded Crumbl Cookies in 2017 and opened their first store in Logan, Utah.

It has since grown to more than 850 stores in all 50 states and Edmonton, Canada.

“Our cookies are delicious and take any celebration to the next level,” said Crumbl CEO McGowan. “We offer takeout, local delivery, curbside pickup, nationwide shipping, and catering.

“When it comes to celebrating with friends and family, we want Crumbl there to make it even sweeter.”

Crumbl has a rotating menu of more than 200 different flavors, often inspired by a variety of desserts.

The six-flavor weekly rotation always includes milk chocolate chip and often pink sugar cookies. Featured flavors of the week are announced each Sunday evening online.

Hemsley, Crumbl’s chief operating officer, personally chooses the rotating lineup each week.

“I try to pick cookies that appeal to everyone while still providing a variety of new and exciting flavors,” he said.

“Crumbl takes every dessert imaginable and packs it into its perfect cookie form. We love the excitement and anticipation over each week’s pink box.”

The family-owned business’ website states every cookie is made fresh daily in open-concept kitchens where customers can watch the entire baking process from start to finish.

Owner-operator aiming for late October opening

Ball said the Ontario store will likely hire between 70 and 100 people with a mix of full-time and part-time employees.

Crumbl’s mission is “to bring friends and family together over a box of the best cookies in the world.”

Each franchise location may have different hours, but most Crumbl locations operate from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.