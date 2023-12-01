SHELBY – The Whippets may have won by nearly 30 points Thursday, but Shelby coach Natalie Lantz feels there’s still untapped potential for her team this season.

Following two non-conference wins over Margaretta and Upper Sandusky, the Whippets opened Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference play with a convincing 72-43 victory over Marion Harding.

Junior captain Eve Schwemely (pictured above) led all-scorers Thursday with 25 points.

Lantz says Shelby could be ‘really special’ this season

Lantz said she’s pleased with the growth of her team on the defensive end of the floor and feels the Whippets are heading in the right direction offensively.

“Offensively, I think we took a step forward,” she said. “But, there are a lot of times unforced turnovers are killing us.”

Shelby turned the ball over 23 times to the Presidents, who’s full-court pressure kept things competitive during the first half.

“That’s (pressure) something that we should be able to handle,” Lantz said. “When you get a 30-point win and when there’s that much to fix, this team could be really special this year.”

Turning up the pressure

Lantz admitted she relishes opponents turning on the press defensively and hopes it’s something her team continues to face.

“I loved when they (Marion Harding) put the press on and we finally started attacking, which is what we practice for,” she said. “When you attack, you get good things.”

The Whippets extended their lead to 10 points by halftime, fueled by junior Eve Schwemely’s 17 first-half points, 11 in the first quarter.

Junior guard Aniya Mitchell led the charge offensively for the Presidents with 11 points at halftime.

“Eve (Schwemely) did a great job being aggressive and staying composed tonight,” Lantz said.

Schwemely leads the charge in Whippet victory

Schwemely, a captain on this year’s team, finished with 25 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 steals.

Shelby coach Natalie Lantz recently earned career-win 200 after her team’s season-opening victory over Margaretta.

Seniors Mallary Gundrum, Sarah Reiser, and Alexis Booker also earned praise from the coach, as did juniors Serena Ramsey and Sophia Long.

Lantz said she was particularly proud of her team’s communication and leadership.

“You can hear them talking on the court, especially defensively,” she said. “Once we settled down and started timing our cuts, I thought we did a much better job.”

The Whippets enter the season following their fifth-straight MOAC title and a district semifinal appearance last year.

Shelby has sights set on sixth-straight MOAC title

Lantz said a sixth league championship is entrenched in the team’s two main goals this season.

“Obviously we want number six (MOAC title) and we want to own our own floor,” she said. “So how you do that is by doing your job on the court. If you do your job, the wins come.”

Attention to detail is stressed during Whippet practices.

Making a good cut, setting a good screen, communication, and not giving up second looks are all keys Lantz said will translate to success.

“I think those are our end goals, but we get those goals by doing the little things,” she said. “We really focus on doing our job.”

Next on the schedule for Shelby is a trip to Galion Saturday. Tip-off is scheduled for 2:15 p.m.

Marion Harding at Shelby Highlight Reel