Photos from Shelby’s 72-43 win over Marion Harding in a Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference game at Shelby High School on Thursday evening. It was the league opener for the defending MOAC champion Whippets, who were led by junior captain Eve Schwemely (25 points). The Presidents fell to 0-3 with the loss.

Shelby team taking the court.
Shelby player waiting for pass.
Marion player waiting for ball during warm-ups.
Woman smiling with arms crossed.
Shelby cheering before game.
Shelby players stand for national anthem.
Shelby player passing ball.
Marion player dribbling ball up court.
Shelby player holding basketball.
Two players fighting for the basketball.
Marion player shooting layup.
Girls basketball team celebrating victory.
Shelby defender stealing the ball.
Marion player running down the court.
Shelby player avoiding defenders.
Marion player running down the court.
Shelby player avoiding defender.
Player introductions.
Players from both teams fighting for the ball.
Marion player running for layup.
Shelby player reaching for ball.
Shelby player shooting three point shot.
Shelby player looking to pass the ball.
Shelby player waiting to shoot free throw.
Shelby players celebrating.
Shelby ball handler avoiding Marion defender.
Girl running through introduction line.
Girl smiling.

RELATED READING

Community investment made this reporting happen. Independent, local news in Shelby and Northern Richland County is brought to you in part by the generous support of Phillips Tube GroupR.S. HanlineArcelorMittalLloyd RebarHess Industries, and Shelby Printing.

Staff reporter at Richland Source since 2023. I focus on the city of Shelby and northern Richland County news. Shelby H.S./Kent State alum. Have a story to share? Email me at hayden@richlandsource.com.