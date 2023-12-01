Photos from Shelby’s 72-43 win over Marion Harding in a Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference game at Shelby High School on Thursday evening. It was the league opener for the defending MOAC champion Whippets, who were led by junior captain Eve Schwemely (25 points). The Presidents fell to 0-3 with the loss.

RELATED READING Shelby runs past Marion Harding in MOAC opener 72-43