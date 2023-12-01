Photos from Shelby’s 72-43 win over Marion Harding in a Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference game at Shelby High School on Thursday evening. It was the league opener for the defending MOAC champion Whippets, who were led by junior captain Eve Schwemely (25 points). The Presidents fell to 0-3 with the loss.
Community investment made this reporting happen. Independent, local news in Shelby and Northern Richland County is brought to you in part by the generous support of Phillips Tube Group, R.S. Hanline, ArcelorMittal, Lloyd Rebar, Hess Industries, and Shelby Printing.