OHSAA boys basketball scores for December 1, 2023 in Ohio high school sport.

Bucyrus tacks win on Vanlue

Bucyrus unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Vanlue 60-37 Friday in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 1.

Bucyrus opened with a 21-6 advantage over Vanlue through the first quarter.

The Redmen’s offense charged in front for a 36-16 lead over the Wildcats at halftime.

Bucyrus charged to a 54-28 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Wildcats rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Redmen skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

The last time Vanlue and Bucyrus played in a 79-67 game on Dec. 1, 2022.

Wynford outlasts Van Buren to earn OT victory

Wynford took full advantage of overtime to defeat Van Buren 76-74 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Van Buren High on Dec. 1.

Tree of Life Christian takes down Danville

Tree of Life Christian recorded a big victory over Danville 75-45 on Dec. 1 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, Danville and Tree of Life Christian faced off on Feb. 25, 2022 at Tree of Life Christian School.

Northmor claims victory against Elgin

Northmor knocked off Elgin 69-51 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 1.

Lisbon tops Western Reserve

Lisbon notched a win against Western Reserve 48-30 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 1.

Mt. Vernon dominates Centerburg

It was a tough night for Centerburg which was overmatched by Mt. Vernon in this 58-32 verdict.

The first quarter gave Mt. Vernon a 12-6 lead over Centerburg.

The Yellow Jackets registered a 22-16 advantage at halftime over the Trojans.

Mt. Vernon breathed fire to a 42-25 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Yellow Jackets got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 16-7 edge.

Newcomerstown earns solid win over East Knox

Newcomerstown collected a solid win over East Knox in a 45-30 verdict on Dec. 1 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Worthington Christian overpowers Highland in thorough fashion

Worthington Christian unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Highland 62-29 Friday in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 1.

Worthington Christian jumped in front of Highland 19-13 to begin the second quarter.

The Warriors’ shooting jumped in front for a 40-19 lead over the Fighting Scots at the half.

Worthington Christian pulled to a 59-26 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the fourth quarter to make it 62-29.

The last time Worthington Christian and Highland played in a 67-40 game on Dec. 29, 2021.

