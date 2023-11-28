SHELBY — Phase II of a Black Fork clean-up project was recently completed by Daniel’s Tree Service, of Mansfield, according to Shelby officials.

“I am truly grateful for each and everyone that has joined a concerted effort to responsibly manage the free flow of water through the Black Fork corridor,” Shelby mayor Steve Schag said.

Crews worked from South of Tucker Avenue to the pump house to clean the Black Fork inside the city limits of Shelby from State Street to Mickey Road — a distance of 2.1 miles.

“Many dollars and many hours have been invested in this voluntary project and it has been productive,” Schag said. “It makes sense to me to pursue an ongoing maintenance plan aimed at keeping the stream bed as clear and clean as possible.

“It fits into a philosophy of being good stewards of the natural resources in our region.”

This project was a seven-year process. Phase I cleaned the Black Fork from State Street to State Route 13 — a distance of 16 miles.

The Black Fork of the Mohican River rises about 7 miles west of Mansfield and initially flows northward through Shelby, then eastward across northern Richland County before turning southeast for the remainder of its course through eastern Richland and southern Ashland Counties.

“I look forward to continuing conversations with our county and community partners,” Schag said.