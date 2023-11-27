MANSFIELD — The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public’s help in finding these four individuals as part of its Fugitives of the Week list.

What was previously known as Most Wanted has been changed to Fugitives of the Week, at the request of local authorities.

Reward money is available for information directly leading to an arrest.

David Greene

David Greene

David Greene, 38, is 6-foot, 140 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

He is sought by the U.S Marshals Service and Richland County Sheriff’s Office on the charge of failure to verify address on a first-degree felony sex offense.

Officials say Greene has ties to Mansfield and Galion area.

Rafael Martinez

Rafael Martinez

Rafael Martinez, 39, is 5-foot-8, with black hair and brown eyes.

He is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service and the Richland County Sheriff’s Office for a bond violation on the original charges of trafficking in fentanyl.

He is also sought by the adult parole authority on a parole violation on the original charge of rape.

Officials say he has ties to the Mansfield area.

Trenton Schoenman

Trenton Schoenman

Trenton Schoenman, 23, is 5-foot-10, 164 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

He is wanted by the U.S Marshals Service and Richland County Sheriff’s Office a probation violation on the original charges of weapons under disability, tampering with evidence, possession of drugs, and receiving stolen property.

Authorities say he has ties to the Mansfield area.

Brian Mays

Brian Mays

Brian Mays, 38, is 5-foot-10 with brown hair and brown eyes.

He is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service and the Richland County Sheriff’s Office for possession of fentanyl.

Officials say he has ties to the Mansfield area.

Anyone with information concerning any of these fugitives can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force office at 419-774-3565 or the tip line at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833) or you can send a web tip at the following webpage http://www.usmarshals.gov/district/oh-n/index.html.

People also can text the keyword “WANTED” and send a tip to 847411.