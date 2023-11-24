MANSFIELD — This year marks the first in 81 years that a Boeble isn’t working for the Mansfield Fire Department.

Capt. Joe Boebel followed in his grandfather Leonard Boeble and father Don Boeble’s footsteps, earning his own reputation as a respected mentor and accomplished firefighter.

Joe Boebel retired on Oct. 22 and was honored at Mansfield City Council’s meeting Tuesday. His co-workers and family members also attended Tuesday night’s meeting.

“I want to thank the city for giving me a chance over 33 years ago to be on the fire department,” Boebel said. “I want to thank my dad and my grandpa before me, and the guys. It won’t be that hard to fill my position, they’ll do fine.

“It was a good job, great career and great bunch of guys and gals to work with. You couldn’t ask for anything better.”

Boebel received many commendations, including a Legion of Merit in 1992, a Purple Heart in 1995, a Bronze Star in 1996, and a Letter of Commendation for his actions at the scene of a motor-vehicle extrication in 2007.

He was an intermediate EMT throughout his career and served many years on the department’s Hazardous Materials Team. He spent 25 years as a captain, mostly at Station #1.

Mansfield City Council members read a resolution honoring Boebel on Tuesday and personally thanked him for his leadership.

“That was certainly quite a culmination of heroic acts and we certainly appreciate your service,” said 2nd Ward City Councilwoman Cheryl Meier.

At-large City Councilwoman Stephanie Zader said Boebel was leaving big shoes to fill.

“I know you have a lot of respect in the department and you’re going to be missed,” she said. “I’ll miss seeing you around when I stop by.

“You’ve done a fantastic job as a firefighter and as a leader within that department.”

Third Ward Councilman Rev. El Akuchie wished Boebel luck in his retirement.

“Thank you not only for your leadership in the fire department, but also in the city,” he said.

Boebel joined the fire department at 25 years old in October 1990. His grandfather, former chief Leonard Boebel, started in December 1942.

The City Council resolution honored Boebel’s family’s legacy and thanked him for his years with the city.

“Captain Boebel’s retirement represents a loss to the Mansfield Fire Department, the citizens of this community, and culminates a career that has exemplified the best qualities of a fire safety professional,” the resolution reads.

“We extend to him our congratulations upon his retirement and our heartfelt thanks for many years of loyal service. We wish him the greatest success and happiness in the future.”

Fire Chief Steve Strickling will also be retiring effective Dec. 1. Assistant Chief Dan Crow will then take his position.