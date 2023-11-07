MANSFIELD — The Mansfield Fire Department will have a new chief, effective Dec. 2.

Mansfield Mayor Tim Theaker announced Tuesday that Assistant Chief Dan Crow will be promoted to lead the department, effective Dec. 2.

“It is with regret that I have accepted (current) Chief Steve Strickling’s retirement

resignation, effective December 1,” Theaker said in an emailed press release.

“However, I am very excited to announce that after interviewing several qualified individuals, I have decided to promote Assistant Chief Daniel Crow as the next Chief of Fire for the City of Mansfield,” Theaker said.

Mansfield Fire Department Chief Steve Strickling has announced his plans to retire from the department in December. (Richland Source file photo) Credit: Carl Hunnell

Crow, who had been a captain serving in the fire prevention bureau, was promoted to assistant chief in charge of emergency medical services a year ago. He joined the MFD in 2005.

“It was a very difficult decision given the other extremely qualified individuals,” said Theaker, who leaves office himself at the end of December.

“As we move forward with the Mansfield Fire Department, with Assistant Chief Crow’s resume, education, experience, and demeanor, I feel he is the best person to lead the fire department in the future,” Theaker said.

Strickling, who is also a physician’s assistant with Ohio Health, has been with the Mansfield Fire Department for more than three decades.

Crow’s promotion will become effective Dec. 2. He will be sworn in on Dec. 1 at noon in the 9th floor conference room of the Municipal Building.