On November 22, 2023, Richard “Rick” Davis Borders, 70, of Galion, passed away surrounded by his family. Richard was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, son, and brother. He was born on November 30, 1952, in Galion, to the late Richard Borders and surviving Annetta (McCalla) Borders. Richard’s passing has left a void in the lives of all who knew him.

Rick was a loving and devoted husband to his wife, Diana Borders, who precedes him in death, she stood by his side through thick and thin. Their unwavering bond was an inspiration to all who witnessed their love.

Rick took immense pride in his role as a father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He leaves behind his sons Bradley (Toby) Borders of Galion and Steven Borders of Galion, along with his daughter-in-law Angela Borders, 9 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Rick’s love for his family was immeasurable, and he was their greatest supporter and guide throughout their lives.

Rick served in the United States Army. After his time in the military, he found work at Gledhill Road Machinery as a fabricator and welder where he later retired after 35 years.

Rick had many interests, including his love for The Ohio State Buckeyes and the Cincinnati Bengals. Also, he loved to watch Street Outlaws racing with his cat “Sophie” and dog “Shorty” close by. Rick had a collection of many guns, knives, coins, and eagles. He enjoyed playing poker, bowling, and was a Lifelong member of the Galion American Legion and the Amvets. When he was outdoors, he could be found at a pond or at a lake fishing.

Rick’s family was an essential aspect of his life, and he maintained strong connections with his siblings. Along with his children he is survived by his brothers Mike (Betty) Borders of Cincinnati, Marty (Donna) Borders of Cincinnati, Scott Borders of Galion, Joe (Shawn) Borders of Galion, along with his sisters Tanya (Randy) Metzger of Galion, Robin Castle of Delaware, Lisa Borders of Galion, Christa (Ken) Brenneman Harvey of Columbus, and Mandy (Steve) LaForest of Crestline. His passing will leave a void in the hearts of his family members, who will forever cherish the memories they shared.

Along with his father Richard, Rick is preceded in death by his son Jammy Borders.

Friends may call on Thursday November 30, 2023, from 3:00 to 6:00 pm at Mark A. Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion, where Military Honors will take place at 6:00pm. Rick will be laid to rest at the Iberia Cemetery in a private family ceremony with his wife Diana at a later date.

Richard “Rick” Davis Borders touched the lives of many during his time on Earth, and his memory will forever live on in the hearts of those who had the privilege of knowing him. He will be deeply missed, but we take solace in knowing that he has found eternal peace.

