It’s that time of year when we’re giving thanks for a variety of things.

Obviously, I’ll always first and foremost be thankful for my family, friends and the opportunities I’ve enjoyed.

But in a much smaller sense, this year I’m also thankful for the chance to vote on Ohio’s Mr. Football.

Larry Phillips has been managing editor across Source Media Properties since 2016. He has covered Ohio High School sports and Ohio State football since 1989.

This is something former colleague Jon Spencer talked about for years. Jon was a Heisman voter at the Mansfield News Journal, and never understood why more folks couldn’t get involved in the Mr. Football ballot in Ohio — especially since the sportswriters were the folks who actually saw the kids in action.

Last year, Tim Stried at the Ohio High School Athletics Association and members of the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association got together and came to a similar conclusion. Now the voting process for the Ohio Mr. Football and Ms./Mr. Basketball Awards includes all OPSWA members.

For me, it triggers the memory of 1999.

I was on the Northwest District board. At that time, the only voice an individual sportswriter had was to promote a candidate from their region. If the player were chosen the District’s nominee, he would then be considered for Mr. Football by a panel of district heads at the state level.

That year, our Northwest District Board chose a player from Findlay as our Mr. Football nominee. You may have heard of him. His name was Ben Roethlisberger.

Ben had just completed his lone year as a quarterback for the Trojans. He was an end for Findlay as an underclassman (don’t get me started on that decision).

Roethlisberger had phenomenal statistics, and I believe was the first Division I quarterback in Ohio to throw for more than 4,000 yards.

Anyway, when the Mr. Football announcement was released, a player named “Bam” Childress from small-school Bedford St. Peter Chanel was chosen for the award. I’m not going to trash “Bam” Childress, who was a bit player at Ohio State. But he’s also not going into Canton and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in the next couple of years either.

In 1999, I thought that Mr. Football decision was an egregious injustice. That opinion has only been STRONGLY reinforced over the years.

Alas, those days are over. So many more people are now involved in the process, 221 Ohio Prep Sportswriters to be exact.

If something like 1999 were to transpire again, it won’t be for too few voices in the process.

Locally, our proudest moment was when Lexington’s Cade Stover won the 2018 Mr. Football Award — recognition he’s certainly lived up to as a two-time team captain at Ohio State.

The Ohio Mr. Football award winner will be announced Nov. 30 in Canton prior to the start of the OHSAA football state championships.

I’ve already sent in my vote this year, and what fun it was! Take a look at the candidates we had to choose from:

2023 Ohio Mr. Football finalists

Finalists listed in alphabetical order:

Marquise Davis, Cleveland Heights, RB, junior

Northeast Lakes District Offensive Player of the Year. Davis rushed for 2,087 yards and 32 touchdowns on 217 carries , becoming the focal point of their offense after graduating All-Ohio quarterback Darreon Fair. Davis made All-Ohio last year as a sophomore safety. This year, the Tigers (9-1) used him as a safety and linebacker hybrid in addition to that increased load on offense. He had 55 solo tackles, 11 assists, four TFL, one sack, three interceptions, four PBU and a defensive TD. Helped Cleveland Heights to the Greater Cleveland Conference title in its first year since moving from the Lake Erie League. Also is a Power Five prospect with scholarship offers from Ohio State, Alabama, Michigan, Miami (Fla.), Notre Dame and USC, to name a few.

Bradyn Fleharty, Hilliard Bradley, QB, senior

Central district Offensive Player of the Year, completed 130 of 245 passes for 2,114 yards with 23 TDs and 3 INTs and rushed for 975 yards on 149 carries (6.5 average) with 12 TDs in the regular season for a sixth-ranked 9-1 team that has since advanced to a state semifinal. A Yale commit (although he is considering recent offers from Air Force, others), Fleharty eclipsed all of the program’s passing records in just three seasons, Updated stats through 13 games for Mr. Football consideration: 170 of 329, 2,627 yards, 30 TDs, 5 INT passing, 186 carries for 1,166 yards and 14 TDs rushing. Updated stats through 14 games: 184 of 363, 2,798 yards, 32 TDs, 6 INT passing, 204 carries for 1,317 yards and 17 TDs rushing.

Jordan Marshall, Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller, RB, senior

Two-time GCL South Player of the Year followed a career- and league-best 1,951 rushing yards and 30 touchdowns as a junior with 1,202 yards and 14 TDs in nine regular-season games against a brutal schedule this fall. After rushing for 100-plus yards in nine games as a junior, Marshall surpassed the 100-yard rushing mark in eight of nine games this season – including a season-best 220 yards on 21 carries in the Crusaders’ 47-7 road victory against Cleveland St. Ignatius. The only game he did not surpass the century mark was in Moeller’s 28-21 loss at two-time defending state champion Lakewood St. Edward in Week 9, when he carried 17 times for 97 yards. In Moeller’s 38-7 win against Elder that clinched the outright title, Marshall carried 22 times for 113 yards and three scores. Marshall did not play in the regular-season finale. In his varsity career at Moeller, Marshall has rushed for 4,710 yards and 59 TDs. Marshall, who also has 14 TDs as a receiver, has surpassed the 100-yard rushing mark 28 times that included a career-best 263 yards on 28 attempts and four scores in a 28-7 win against St. Xavier in the state playoffs last season. The Michigan commit has led Moeller to back-to-back D-I state semifinal appearances.

Ryan Montgomery, Findlay, QB, junior

Holds full scholarship offers from Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Penn State and South Carolina. Montgomery is the nation’s No. 15 quarterback and No. 214 overall recruit in the class of 2025, per the 247Sports rankings. He is the No. 9 ranked junior in Ohio. This season, Montgomery finished 228-of-333 for 3,018 yards with 35 touchdowns and five interceptions. That included a performance of 32-of-37 for 491 yards with 6 TDs at Sylvania Southview, breaking the single-game yardage record held by Ben Roethlisberger in 1999. In 2021 as a freshman, Montgomery was 173-of-299 for 2,420 yards with 29 TDs and 7 INTs. As a sophomore in 2022, he was 172-of-285 for 1,787 yards and 22 TDs and 5 INTs. Findlay is 22-13 in his three playoff seasons so far with him as the quarterback. Montgomery, who also won the QB accuracy challenge at Under Armour’s Future 50 camp in June, is the younger brother of Luke, also a high-profile recruit now at Ohio State as an offensive lineman.

Dominic Purcell, Columbus Bishop Watterson, LB, senior

A Navy commit and the Central District Defensive Player of the Year, Purcell made 132 tackles (31 TFL), 7 sacks, 3 INT (1 TD), 2 FR (1 TD), 7 PBU, 2 blocked punts in the regular season for a fourth-ranked 9-1 team that has since advanced to a regional final. Made first-team All-Ohio in 2022. Updated stats through 13 games (played only four quarters in first two rounds due to routs): 163 tackles (37 TFL), 8 sacks, 4 INT (1 returned for TD), 9 PBU, 2 FR (1 for TD), 2 blocked punts (1 for TD). Also has 4 TDs on just 5 receptions at TE. Updated stats through 14 games (played only four quarters in first two rounds due to routs): 173 tackles (108 solo), 38 TFL, 8 sacks, 4 INT (1 returned for TD), 9 PBU, 3 FF, 2 FR (1 for TD), 2 blocked punts (1 for TD). Also has 4 TDs on just 5 receptions at TE.

Rashid SeSay, West Muskingum, RB, senior

SeSay contributed in all three phases in setting a Muskingum Valley League record of 42 touchdowns in a season. He finished the regular season with 1,060 yards and 27 TDs on 136 carries, caught 28 passes for 454 yards with eight scores and threw a pair of TDs. He also returned a pair of kickoffs for TDs, made 55 tackles and had a pick six to highlight his all-around contributions. He also owns school records for career rushing TDs (40), career receiving TDs (19) and total career TDs (63). He finished with 2,356 career rushing yards, 7.2 yards per carry, and 1,430 receiving yards.

Jack “Poochie” Snyder, Canton South, QB, senior

Entered regional final completing 73 percent of his passes for 3,288 yards, 36 touchdowns and three interceptions. Also had rushed for 1,524 yards at 11.0 a carry and 15 touchdowns. Second straight season of 3,000 yards passing/1,000 yards rushing. Third straight season of at least 35 touchdowns passing. Stark County’s career passing leader in yards (10,670) and touchdowns (118), with both of those marks ranking top 13 in Ohio history according to OHSAA unofficial records. Also career rushing totals of 2,906 yards and 43 touchdowns. Has 14-0 Canton South in state semifinal for first time in program history. Also led South to first 10-0 regular season in school history. Committed to Division I FCS Sacred Heart University in Connecticut.

Danny Stoddard, Medina, QB, senior

Led Bees to regional final appearance and 10-4 record. Completed 65.8 percent of his passes for 4,497 yards, 50 touchdowns and 19 interceptions. Rushed for 870 yards and 13 touchdowns on 160 carries. Career passing: 9,730 yards and 111 touchdowns. Career rushing: 1,591 yards and 26 touchdowns. College offers from Maine, Eastern Illinois, Dayton and Findlay. Last year’s Ohio Division I Offensive Co-Player of the Year.

Past Mr. Football winners

1987: Buster Howe, RB-DB-K-P, Zanesville, Ohio State

1988: Robert Smith, RB, Euclid, Ohio State

1989: Robert Smith, RB, Euclid, Ohio State

1990: Bobby Hoying, QB, St. Henry, Ohio State

1991: Derek Kidwell, QB-DE, Fostoria, Bowling Green

1992: Marc Edwards, RB-LB, Norwood, Notre Dame

1993: Curtis Enis, RB-LB, Mississinawa Valley, Penn State

1994: Charles Woodson, DB-RB, Fremont Ross, Michigan

1995: Andy Katzenmoyer, LB, Westerville South, Ohio State

1996: Derek Combs, RB-DB-KR, Grove City, Ohio State

1997: Tony Fisher, RB, Euclid, Notre Dame

1998: Ryan Brewer, RB, Troy, South Carolina

1999: Bam Childress, DB-WR-KR, Bedford St. Peter Chanel, Ohio State

2000: Jeff Backes, RB-DB, Upper Arlington, Northwestern

2001: Maurice Clarett, RB, Warren G. Harding, Ohio State

2002: Ben Mauk, QB, Kenton, Wake Forest/Cincinnati

2003: Ray Williams, RB, Cleveland Benedictine, West Virginia

2004: Tyrell Sutton, RB, Archbishop Hoban, Northwestern

2005: Delone Carter, RB, Copley, Syracuse

2006: Brandon Saine, RB, Piqua, Ohio State

2007: Bart Tanski, QB, Mentor, Bowling Green

2008: Erick Howard, RB, North Canton Hoover, Akron

2009: Erick Howard, RB, North Canton Hoover, Akron

2010: Akise Teague, RB-DB-KR, Youngstown Ursuline, Cincinnati

2011: Maty Mauk, QB, Kenton, Missouri/Eastern Kentucky

2012: Mitch Trubisky, QB, Mentor, North Carolina

2013: Dante Booker Jr., LB, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary, Ohio State

2014: Joe Burrow, QB, Athens, Ohio State, Louisiana State

2015: Keishaun Sims, RB-DB, Massillon Perry, Ashland University

2016: Michael Warren, RB, Toledo Central Catholic, University of Cincinnati

2017: Joey Baughman, QB, Wadsworth, Elon University

2018: Cade Stover, SS-RB, Lexington, Ohio State University

2019: Evan Prater, QB, Cincinnati Wyoming, University of Cincinnati

2020: Corey Kiner, RB, Cincinnati Roger Bacon, Louisiana State

2021: Drew Allar, QB, Medina, Penn State

2022: Lamar Sperling, RB, Buffalo