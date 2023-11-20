MADISON TOWNSHIP — The Madison Township Fire Department will once again host a “Fill the Ambulance” campaign for area families.

The drive will have one day for a toy and clothing drive and one day for food donations. On Sunday, Nov. 26, the ambulance will be collecting new gifts and new clothing for children. Hours will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ashland Road Kroger. Richland County Children’s Services will distribute the donated items.

On Sunday, Dec. 10, the fire department will collect food donations in front of the same Kroger at 1060 Ashland Road. It will be parked from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. collecting donations for Catholic Charities and the Salvation Army.

Fire Chief Ken Justus invites Madison residents, or anyone willing to help, to donate items and fill the ambulance.