PAINT TOWNSHIP — A Navarre man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Wayne County on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Wooster Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Patrick Baldwin, 65, was injured in the crash and transported by Life Flight to Akron City Hospital. He eventually succumbed to his injuries while at the hospital, the Patrol reported.

Rex Beeler, 69, of Wooster, was also injured in the crash. He was transported to Wooster Community Hospital for further evaluation, authorities stated.

The incident took place at approximately 3:53 p.m. on Harrison Road (County Road 2) at the intersection with South Kansas Road (Township Road 179) in Paint Township of Wayne County.

According to investigators on the scene, a silver 2010 Ford E-350 van, driven by Beeler, was southbound on Kansas Road and failed to stop for the posted stop sign at the intersection with Harrison Road.

A blue 2018 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Baldwin, was westbound on Harrison Road and struck the Ford E-350 on the driver’s side.

Both vehicles traveled off the southwest corner of the intersection before coming to final rest.

According to authorities, Baldwin was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Beeler was wearing his seatbelt at the time of crash.

Alcohol and drugs do not appear as factors involved in this crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by South Central Fire and EMS, Life Flight, and 3 Sons Towing.

The incident remains under investigation.