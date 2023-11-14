MANSFIELD — The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public’s help in finding these four individuals as part of its Fugitives of the Week list.

What was previously known as Most Wanted has been changed to Fugitives of the Week, at the request of local authorities.

Reward money is available for information directly leading to an arrest.

Derrick Hawkins

Derrick Hawkins, 49, is 5-foot-10, 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Hawkins is wanted by the U.S Marshals Service and Adult Parole Authority for a parole violation on the original charge of aggravated robbery.

Authorities say he has ties to the Mansfield area.

Kristopher Herron

Kristopher Herron, 51, is 5-foot-6, 130 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

He is sought by the U.S Marshals Service on a supervised release violation on the original charge of possession of drugs.

Law enforcement officials say he has ties to the Mansfield area.

Katrina Coyne

Katrina Coyne, 33, is 5-foot-6 with black hair and brown eyes.

She is sought by the U.S. Marshals Service and the Richland County Sheriff’s Office for third-degree felony possession of drugs.

Authorities say she has ties to Mansfield and Galion areas.

Shkail Walker

Shkail Walker, 22, is 5-foot-7, 140 pounds with black hair and black eyes.

He is sought by the U.S Marshals Service and Richland County Sheriff’s Office for illegal conveyance.

Law enforcement officials say he has ties to the Mansfield and Columbus areas.

Anyone with information concerning any of these fugitives can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force office at 419-774-3565 or the tip line at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833) or you can send a web tip at the following webpage http://www.usmarshals.gov/district/oh-n/index.html.

People also can text the keyword “WANTED” and send a tip to 847411.